HevenDrones adds two new hydrogen-powered UAVs to its lineup

HevenDrones has made good on its pledge at the outset of the year to introduce three hydrogen-powered UAVs during 2023 with today’s unveiling of two new craft in its H2D200 drone series.

Israel-based HevenDrones presented its H2D200 and H2D250 models during the Monaco Hydrogen Forum Tuesday, following the February roll out of its H2D55. The craft represent further progress in the company’s efforts to create a full range of cleaner, longer flying hydrogen alternatives to UAVs running off lithium batteries for commercial, industrial, emergency response, and defense applications.

The two new arrivals to the HevenDrones lineup similarly tap into the deeper strengths of hydrogen power, extending the capacities and diversifying the use cases of its UAV fleet beyond those afforded by the H2D55’s seven kilo payload limit and 100-minute flight time.

The H2D200 is designed to haul lighter charges of up to 4.5 kilos, but prolongs maximal range flown to 510 km, or four hours. In addition to covering longer distances, the new drone considerably lengthens the time operators can hover above sites in cases where delivery or installation locations have to be carefully prepared.

The H2D250 is engineered for larger payloads of up to 10 kilos, and hauling missions of up to 750 km, or eight hours total. HevenDrones notes the brawn and endurance provided by its hydrogen tech can also be put to multi-functional use by multiplying the applications or number of deliveries a UAV can handle in a single outing before fuel cells must be replaced.

That also fits into the broader logic of enhanced performance, longer operation, and cleaner hydrogen power behind the conception of HevenDrones’ UAVs.

For example, notes HevenDrones CEO Bentzion Levinson, shorter flight duration and frequent interruptions to swap spent lithium batteries most UAVs involve are far less problematic with hydrogen drones capable of spending longer, more productive time in the air per outing.

Meanwhile, the extended life cycle of hydrogen cells reduces replacement costs compared to traditional power sources – and do the planet a favor by eliminating the environmental damage inflicted by mining for materials used in lithium batteries.

Those environmental, operational, and financial advantages of hydrogen, Levinson notes, are among the leading reasons why HevenDrones is betting the future lies in developing and perfecting emerging power tech embodied by its new UAVs.



“We are at a pivotal moment in the drone industry,” says Levinson. “The H2D200 Series represents not only a leap forward in drone technology but also a testament to our commitment to building a smarter ecosystem in the skies using the full power and potential of AI. With these hydrogen-powered drones, we are redefining the possibilities of what drones can achieve, while leveraging a clean and readily available fuel source. We are excited to bring these innovations to the world and to partner with forward-thinking organizations who share our vision.”

