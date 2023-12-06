PG&E uses the endearing allure of drones to mend its fire-singed reputation

How bad is the reputation of California utility Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E)? Poor enough that it’s conspicuously displaying the sight and sounds of its drone flights to endear itself to the public (that’s a joke, kind of – read on).

Still smarting from the public, legal, and heavy financial blame it was assigned for a spate of deadly wildfires in recent years, PG&E has gone on a PR offensive using the unlikely attraction of drones to restore some of its reputational and operation luster. To that end, the giant California utility organized a major event at its San Ramon facility yesterday to demonstrate how its fleet of drones – which it calls the largest and most advanced deployed for infrastructure inspections – is making its business safer, more efficient, and decidedly less combustible.

The unprecedented company event assembled hundreds of certified drone pilots, industry collaborators, community partners, and federal stakeholders for exhibitions and discussions of PG&E drone activity. Experts included hardware manufacturer Skydio, and the Infravision startup that earlier this year began assisting the utility in using UAVs to string powerlines – a first in North America.

PG&E was a relatively early adopter of UAVs, first using drones for infrastructure inspections way back in 2015. But it only began super-charging that activity as of 2020 as improved onboard tech and fully automated capabilities provided by Skydio allowed it this year to become the first utility in California to conduct fully remote drone operations for electric system surveys.

Still, the demonstration of its drone assets – and invitation of the press to help get that activity out to vast majority of the public that didn’t attend Tuesday’s event – was also clearly designed to make another point: how precise, effective, and proactive aerial inspections are permitting PG&E spot infrastructure problems before they risk provoking the kinds of fires the utility’s reputation is struggling to shake.

“PG&E operates one of the largest and most advanced drone-based equipment inspection programs in the world, helping enable us to deliver on our stand that catastrophic wildfires shall stop,” said Jason Regan, PG&E’s vice president of system inspections at the gathering. “The PG&E 2023 UAS conference is a first-of-its-kind event providing drone pilots with insights on new technologies and best practices for the safe and responsible integration and operation of drones within the energy industry.”

A main feature of the event was Infravision’s TX drone system for stringing powerlines, which has been used over 20 times since PG&E began working with the Texas-based startup in 2022.

The method can replace damaged lines – and restore electricity to dark households – in post-storm conditions helicopters can’t venture into, or in cities and urban environments where buildings can make even ground-based vehicles difficult to navigate.

“Infravision and PG&E are providing the industry with a safer, more sustainable, and cost-effective alternative,” said Cameron Van Der Berg, CEO of Infravision. “Our collaboration focuses on enhancing customer and employee safety, minimizing environmental impact, and expediting service restoration.”

