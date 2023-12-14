NUAIR’s FAA Part 107 waiver widens BVLOS drone corridor 300%

New York’s Northeast UAS Airspace Integration Research Alliance (NUAIR) announced a major expansion of its capabilities to prepare diversified drone and advanced air mobility (AAM) activity, with the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) approval to expand the organization’s beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) flight zone to cover 240 square-miles.

NUAIR announced the development as the most recent news in what has been an eventful year in the association’s history. It’s based on the FAA granting a Part 107 waiver to permit remote, autonomous BVLOS drone and AAM craft operations across a 240 square-mile swath of NUAIR’s Upstate New York airspace – increasing that 300% over the currently authorized zone.

Earning the extension of the FAA-approved BVLOS corridor will afford NUAIR far greater range to test various kinds of drone and larger AAM aircraft, and push current limits of testing and preparation for wider UAV use.

It comes after the FAA’s decision in March to permit NUAIR to fly drones of up to 300 pounds within the then-50-mile swath of the organization’s dedicated airspace between Syracuse and Rome, New York. Oneida County is home to Griffiss International Airport – the key facility in the state’s effort to develop UAV applications and uses, and to establish an ecosystem positioning New York as a leader in the sector.

It was Syracuse Hancock International Airport, however, that played home to the previous NUAIR announcement. That marked the creation of its Center of Excellence at the airfield, which will assist in the push to make the state a magnet for companies developing drone and next generation aircraft and services.

NUAIR CEO Ken Stewart called this week’s reception of the broadened FAA BLVOS waiver the crescendo to a remarkable year.

“NUAIR has a commitment to the people of New York to integrate and innovate aviation safely and sustainably in a way that benefits the entire state,” said Stewart. “NUAIR’s decade of experience, new opportunity to fully incorporate with daily airport operations, and now this Civil BVLOS Waiver position NUAIR for maximum influence on the traditional and uncrewed aviation industries.”

The recently founded NUAIR Center of Excellence is also being supported by sector players like ResilienX, TruWeather Solutions, Aloft, Hidden and Level, among others. The broadened FAA BVLOS flight zone authorization will permit all partners to trial new drone- and AAM-borne tech, and develop their deployment toward wider scaling across the state and US.

“This BVLOS waiver from the FAA is an important step in proving uncrewed aerial systems and advanced air mobility aircraft can safely integrate into the National Airspace System,” Syracuse Regional Airport Authority executive director Jason Terreri said in a statement. “Testing real-world applications of UAS and AAM right here in Central New York showcases the leadership position our region has taken in these efforts.”

NUAIR is one of seven specialized US drone development projects recognized by the FAA. It has hosted over 5,000 test flights, and has continually expanded its range of trial capabilities through a growing list of regulatory waivers.

