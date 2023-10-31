 Skip to main content

US Air Force and FAA to work together on AAM aircraft integration

Avatar for Bruce Crumley  | Oct 31 2023 - 6:19 am PT
Responding to political criticism and even some concern within the next generation aviation sector, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has said it will team up with the US Air Force to study the operation and effective integration of advanced air mobility (AAM) aircraft into the nation’s airspace.

The FAA announced it had signed initial agreements with the US Air Force’s AFWERX division to cooperate with the agency’s efforts to prepare for the arrival of swiftly advancing AAM aircraft by commercial developers. AFWERX is the non-traditional, multi-pole unit of top Air Force geeks who work with outside technology developers to examine military application of promising innovations, and accelerate their development and deployment. 

The link-up with the Air Force comes against broader, virtually constant criticism from political detractors of the FAA’s work. Recently added to those are claims the agency is moving far too slow to update regulations and infrastructure to allow drone and nearing AAM services launch and quickly reach their potentials. 

Even generally friendly members of the next generation aircraft sector have voiced some concern about the pace with which operational rules, ground infrastructure, and air traffic systems are being readied for air taxis and other next generation aviation services – some of which expect to launch in just a couple of years.

Given the Air Force’s keen interest in AAM applications – and its work with and procurement of craft from developers like Joby and Archer – the FAA’s turn to AFWERX is a logical step to speed and increase the “exchange data and share capabilities and expertise for testing these emerging technologies” as the first aircraft near certification.

“A new era of aviation is taking off and safe and efficient operations require collaboration,” said FAA technology development director John Maffei. “This data will help inform FAA certification efforts, policies, standards, and future airspace integration requirements.” 

Air Force officials described accord with the FAA as useful in assisting AFWERX “efforts to advance the integration and maturation of AAM, including the electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft and autonomous systems.”

That partnership with the US regulator also dovetails with the military’s “aims to accelerate emerging commercial markets by leveraging government resources for rapid and affordable fielding, benefiting both the commercial industrial base and US military capabilities.”

Indeed, given the industrial financial stakes involved in emerging AAM aircraft and services, the joint efforts of the US Air Force and FAA reach beyond simple operational questions to reach further into national economic interests. 

During the signing of their agreement with the regulator, AFWERX officials noted the unit had already awarded more than $345 million in contracts to 36 developers of electric aircraft and related tech, with wider military support of US AAM development representing over $11 billion in investments.

Bruce Crumley is journalist and writer who has worked for Fortune, Sports Illustrated, the New York Times, The Guardian, AFP, and was Paris correspondent and bureau chief for Time magazine specializing in political and terrorism reporting. He splits his time between Paris and Biarritz, and is the author of novel Maika‘i Stink Eye.