Ondas pairs Airobotics’ drone and American Robotics’ BVLOS approvals in MassDOT trial

Aerial tech and communications group Ondas Holdings is leveraging its subsidiaries’ strengths by deploying Airobotics’ automated nested drone platform under the beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) operation of American Robotics, as part of a pilot program it will oversee for the aeronautics division of Massachusetts Department of Transport (MassDOT).

Ondas said it will soon be launching the initial stage of MassDOT Aeronautics’ six-month trial program to demonstrate the operation, performance, and economic benefits of automated drone services in applications including rail inspections, wetland assessments, and incident response. To enable that, American Robotics will use its Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) authorization for BVLOS operations to display the capabilities of Airobotics’ Optimus System automated UAV platform.

In doing so, Ondas also puts into motion the strategic logic behind its acquisition last year of Israel-based Airbotics, despite its not inconsequential tech overlap with American Robotics, which it bought in 2021.

In addition to the former providing Ondas fast entry into the expanding Middle East drone market, the pairing of its two subsidiaries will permit American Robotics even wider use of the many FAA BVLOS authorizations it has received, now at the service of Airbotics’ tech customers.

The Optimus drone system received FAA Type Certification in September.

Ondas says its pilot program with MassDOT using Airobotics’ nested drone will demonstrate its autonomous operation across several use scenarios, as well as its application and integration into the activities of several Massachusetts state agencies. American Robotics will oversee those trial operations in a variety of locations, covered by additional FAA BVLOS approvals it obtained for that work.

Following its recent deal in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to expand Airobotics’ existing deployment of Optimus solutions in Dubai, Ondas CEO Eric Brock says its partnership with MassDOT reflects part of the rationale behind it having paired the firm with American Robotics to generate new business in its domestic market.

“Our engagement with MassDOT Aeronautics is a notable step in our strategy to introduce our technology to government markets in the United States,” said Brock. “The Optimus System has proven to be a valuable digital solution that enables municipal leaders to provide public services in a sustainable way in cities such as in the UAE, and we are excited to implement this technology to benefit of the US. We look forward to working with MassDOT Aeronautics to provide the multiple different entities that will be taking advantage of autonomous drone technology with the data and analytics needed to improve operations, civilian and employee safety, and reduce operating costs.”

