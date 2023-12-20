New Sony drone firmware improves mapping, safety features

Sony Electronics has released a major new firmware update for the Airpeak S1 commercial drone. The update features advanced mapping and improved safety protocols for enterprise users while making the drone compatible with additional iPad and iPhone models.

Firmware v2.1.0 is now available to download for the Sony Airpeak S1 aircraft and remote controller. At the same time, you will need to update the Airpeak Flight app to v2.2.0. The RTK kit interface unit (RTK-INU1) firmware version compatible with this update is 1.0.1.

New Sony Airpeak S1 drone firmware highlights

Enhanced mapping missions

The new firmware enables automatic flight for mapping missions through the Airpeak Flight app. You can now leverage the RTK kit (RTK-1) and gimbal (GBL-PX1) to create 2D ortho maps, 3D models, and point clouds, with mission planning possible both manually and via KML format imports. The update also simplifies the addition of high-precision positioning data to captured images.

Improved Return to Home feature

The new and improved Return to Home (RTH) feature on the Airpeak drone is designed to automatically activate and guide the aircraft back to its home point in situations such as low battery or signal loss. The drone intelligently calculates and navigates bypass routes to avoid restricted airspace or obstacles along the return path. While the Basic RTH mode enables the aircraft to avoid obstacles in an upward direction, the Advanced mode offers the additional capability to evade obstacles horizontally, ensuring a more efficient and safer return flight.

Precision while repeating flight paths

The new “Direct Repeat Flight” feature for the Sony Airpeak drone offers a significant advancement in flight path replication. This mode enables users to accurately recreate a previously flown path, including specific gimbal and camera movements, which is particularly useful for continuous capturing of a fixed point or repeated flights over the same route. Moreover, this mode extends its capabilities to the recreation of precise shooting timings for still images and movies, enhancing the consistency and quality of aerial photography.

Support for new cameras and Apple devices

The drone now supports the ILCE-7RM3A camera, which can be used in combination with the GBL-T3 gimbal. The new firmware update also adds support for additional iPad and iPhone models, including:

iPhone SE (3rd generation)

iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14

iPad Air (5th generation), iPad Pro 11-inch (6th generation), iPad (10th generation)

