 Skip to main content

Seoul to use AI drone fleets to prevent, manage traffic jams

Avatar for Bruce Crumley  | Dec 26 2023 - 3:26 am PT
0 Comments
Seoul drones traffic

South Korea is enthusiastically planning for the introduction of future advanced urban air activities using UAVs and air taxis to lift delivery trucks and cars into the skies. Now officials in the nation’s capital are preparing to use drones to better manage vehicles that will be left clogging Seoul’s streets.

The municipal Seoul Metropolitan Government has said it plans on deploying fleets of drones over the city’s byways to both spot traffic jams about to materialize, and redirect drivers heading toward them. According to the Korea Herald, those sharp-eyed UAVs will go into operation in 2024.

Planned for rollout in September of next year, those fleets of drones will be flown high above Seoul to gain wider perspectives on ground traffic flows. The video feeds they’ll provide will be linked to artificial intelligence (AI) software designed to draw from accumulating data of when, how, and where traffic jams have formed. 

Over time, they are expected to be able to both predict when slowing movement signals major clogs about to form, and provide drivers connected to informational services with warnings and alternative routes to avoid them.

Those drone fleets will hover above the city’s streets at altitudes of between 200 and 230 meter to take in wider swathes of the capital they’ll patrol. The Seoul Metropolitan Government began testing the technique earlier this year, using UAVs and AI systems to gauge, monitor, and understand the accumulation and movement of crowds at large events, as well as traffic driving to and from them.

The drones and AI pairings will form part of a wider system the Seoul Metropolitan Government is assembling to both observe and manage vehicle and crowd movement around the capital.

UAVs will also be used for tangential activity like road repair or construction to monitor progress and detect any safety infractions or code violations.

“By utilizing advanced technologies, the Seoul Metropolitan Government will be able to enhance Seoul’s traffic management capabilities,” Yoon Jong-jang, the head of Seoul’s Urban Transportation Department, was quoted by the Korea Herald. “The new technologies will allow us to acquire traffic information quickly and accurately and therefore help us to provide a safer traffic environment for our citizens.”

Image: Will Ma/Unsplash

Add DroneDJ to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading DroneDJ — experts who break news about DJI and the wider drone ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow DroneDJ on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos

Comments

Guides

Urban Air Mobility

Urban Air Mobility
South Korea

South Korea
Traffic Seoul

Author

Avatar for Bruce Crumley Bruce Crumley

Bruce Crumley is journalist and writer who has worked for Fortune, Sports Illustrated, the New York Times, The Guardian, AFP, and was Paris correspondent and bureau chief for Time magazine specializing in political and terrorism reporting. He splits his time between Paris and Biarritz, and is the author of novel Maika‘i Stink Eye.