DJI rolls out bug fixes for Avata, Mavic 3 drones

DJI has issued surprise updates for the Avata FPV drone and Mavic 3 aircraft, promising to fix some known issues. What exactly those fixes are, however, remains a mystery.

Avata, DJI’s palm-sized ready-to-fly FPV drone, has been one of the most popular picks this holiday sale season since it was offered at an incredible 30% discount. While its intuitive controls make FPV flying accessible even to novice pilots, there’s enough tech magic packed inside the Avata’s petite frame to allow for more professional, creative aerial moves.

The latest update brings the DJI Avata aircraft firmware version up to 01.05.0000 and the RC Motion 2 controller firmware to v01.07.0000. If you’re using DJI FPV Remote Controller 2 or DJI Motion Controller to fly the Avata, update them to v02.00.0900 and v02.00.0700 respectively. As for the video headset, you can now update DJI Goggles 2 to v01.09.0000, Goggles Integra to v01.05.0000, and FPV Goggles V2 to v01.07.0000. The compatible DJI Fly app version for this update is 1.12.4.

You will need to restart the aircraft, remote control device, and goggles after the firmware update is complete. You should also know that the firmware update may reset various flight parameters such as the RTH altitude and the maximum flight distance. So, before updating, take note of your preferred settings and readjust them after the firmware update is complete.

Mavic 3 features a superb 4/3 CMOS Hasselblad camera, omnidirectional obstacle avoidance, and up to 46 minutes of flight time to deliver unparalleled flight performance and content creation experience. The aircraft firmware can now be updated to v01.00.1300, while the RC-N1 remote controller can be bumped up to v04.13.1100. If you use the DJI RC remote controller instead, you can update it to v01.03.1000. DJI RC Pro remote controller users can, meanwhile, update their firmware to v03.02.0700. Your DJI Fly app should also be updated to v1.12.4.

Do note that your camera settings will be reset after the firmware update, so check the camera settings in DJI Fly. If the update fails, restart the aircraft, remote controller, and DJI Fly or DJI Assistant 2 (Consumer Drones Series), and retry.

