Ad of Autel Titan delivery drone toting munitions sparks furor

Leading global drone manufacturer Autel Robotics is facing intense international scrutiny after images in ads for its forthcoming Titan delivery UAV included what appear to be a munitions payload, presumably for military uses the China-based company recently condemned.

The continuing hubbub arose when Spanish tech expert, developer, and drone fan Konrad Iturbe spotted pre-order ads for the Titan heavy-lift drone – first on an Autel distributor site, then an EBay storefront – featuring photos of the craft carrying payload resembling munitions. The detail was remarkable on its own right, with consumer and enterprise UAV makers being uniformly averse to the re-purposing of their products for martial or aggressive purposes.

It raised eyebrows even higher, meanwhile, coming on the heels of Autel’s December repetition of an earlier position of it being “firmly against the use of drone products for military purposes.” The statement also dismissed reports claiming the firm’s craft are among countless China-made UAVs being exported to Russia for deployment in its invasion of Ukraine, saying “concerns raised in any media about Autel technology being used for illegal purposes are unfounded and speculative.”

The contrast of that stance with the munitions in the Titan drone ad was immediately noted and denounced by Iturbe.

Hi @AutelRobotics, I'm not a PR professional but if you claim to "strongly opposes the use of drone products for military purposes or any other activities that infringe upon human rights" maybe don't showcase your drones with FUCKING GRENADES attached to them. cheers. pic.twitter.com/bYGsKx3snM — Konrad Iturbe (@konrad_it) January 4, 2024

It’s more than surprising that Autel would promote the Titan – a $52,500-plus enterprise drone with a 60-minute flight maximum and 22 lbs. payload capacity, outfitted with 35x optical zoom, 8k RGB, and thermal cameras – with photos of it toting bombs. First off, doing so would be certain to provoke precisely the kind of uproar the images ignited through association with violent deployment that UAV manufacturers have assiduously avoided up until now.

That outcry, moreover, represents unwanted attention to the firm as it weathers the initial effects of a new US law formalizing what had been piecemeal blacklisting of Chinese craft for official use by federal agencies. Active drone and tech gear leaker Igor Bogdanov noted that unfortunate timing amid anti-China sentiments in the US – and pro-Ukraine support across Europe – in his response to the armed Autel Titan photos.

👉Well, well, well…. Before the Autel Titan has even hit the western market, it may already be in trouble due to strange photos appearing on Ebay. Hopefully @AutelRobotics can clear up the situation. https://t.co/ue7Dp8Mscv#autelrobotics pic.twitter.com/lLZsv3E03A — Igor Bogdanov (@Quadro_News) January 5, 2024

But might the photos be faked by someone wanting to create trouble for Autel? After all, the munitions the Titan drone appears to be carrying look as much like rifle bullets or blanks they do actual bombs to the untrained eye.

Samuel Bendett, a specialist on drone, robotics, and other tech deployment in conflict situations for the Center for Naval Analysis think tank says it’s indeed curious that Autel would run such an ad. Yet he notes the preponderance of consumer UAVs from Autel, DJI, and other Chinese makers that continue being supplied to Russia and Ukraine despite sales bans makes circulation of such images from the field – and, now, possibly the marketing department – inevitable.

“Autel drones are used both in combat and in training by both sides,” Bendett tells DroneDJ. “In fact, Ukraine recently made a very large Autel drone purchase. It’s likely that DJI drones are still preferred, but Autel quadcopters are still highly valued… (The ads) are probably just using the types of munitions which are often dropped from quadcopters and multirotors in Ukraine, such as VOG munitions and similar explosives.”

Responding to Iturbe’s initial revelation, DroneAnalyst’s David Benowitz shared Bendett’s view about the coherency of the surprising images appearing, and the use of Autel drones in the Russo-Ukraine war.

“Wild, but aligns with rumors we’ve heard before about Autel leaning into the Ukraine invasion to grow revenue,” Benowitz wrote on social media.

Still, the question remains: Why on earth would Autel use Titan photos certain to generate controversy, and what would it stand to gain by associating the drone with conflict scenarios?

With Autel not yet responding to DroneDJ’s inquiries – and thus far not reacting to the kerfuffle elsewhere – the whys and hows of the photos for now are anyone’s guess.



“It’s unclear what led to Autel’s decision to post a drone with munitions,” said Bendett. “It’s likely that different Autel offices are in charge of product development advertising and such, so this may have been a miscommunication.”

Image: Igor Bogdanov (provided on request to DroneDJ)

