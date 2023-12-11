Quantum-Systems to create drone R&D unit in Ukraine tech space

Ascendant drone tech company Quantum-Systems is extending its involvement with Ukraine – and the nation’s defense against invading Russian forces – with the establishment of a research and development center in the country’s tech incubator initiative, according to the Ministry of Digital Transformation in Kyiv.

The new move was described as Quantum-Systems planning to create a drone R&D facility in Ukraine’s Diiya City, an innovation launched last year designed to attract national and foreign tech developers. The announcement that the Munich-area startup will become part of that project deepens both its support of Ukraine’s defense efforts, and its presence in the nation.

Last June, for example, Quantum-Systems moved to open centers across Ukraine to provide assistance and servicing of its specialized data-gathering Vector drones, which it provided to assist the country’s defense. Those UAVs joined previous shipments of its highly effective aerial assets to Kyiv, in coordination with and underwritten by Germany’s foreign ministry.

In making its announcement, Ukraine’s Ministry of Digital Transformation said Quantum-Systems would establish an R&D facility within the Diiya City initiative – presumably for work to adapt its existing drones for more effective operation against invading Russian troops.

The Diiya City scheme – which has been multiplied across the globe over more than a decade – seeks to replicate the critical mass and self-pollinating benefits of Silicon Valley days by grouping companies developing new tech in the same area. As part of that, Kyiv offers participating startups what it promises are “the best tax and legal regimes on the planet,” and a setting “where the language of venture capital investment is spoken.”

Quantum-Systems has yet to communicate on the announcement, but given its involvement – including physical presence through its servicing and support centers – the step is logical.

According to Ukraine’s EuroMaidan Press, the German startup has also established production facilities in the country, and is now moving to take advantage of additional tax and qualification enticements the government has approved to attract more domestic and foreign firms to the tech space.

Performance of its aerial assets Ukraine has added considerable luster to Quantum-Systems and its drone activities. In October, the startup raised €63.6 million ($66.8 million) in a successful Series B funding round, making it the first European company to raise over €100 million ($106 million) on dual military-enterprise technology.

While that attractive power emanates from its airborne tech chops, Quantum-Systems determined support of Ukraine ’s independence has also endeared it to investors.

An example of commitment came with its June decision to create service, repair, training, support, and logistics centers for the Vector drones deployed in the conflict. Those UAVs feature low-noise engines to avoid detection, and encrypted IP connections to securely transmit video streams during reconnaissance and intelligence missions.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.