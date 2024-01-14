The Buzz Podcast: CES, DJI FlyCart 30 and More

This week Yifei and Seth talk about drones at CES, or lack there of, and touched base on the biggest news stories of the week.

Enjoy the podcast? Shop DJI, Autel, or other drones at Amazon to support The Buzz!

The Buzz Podcast, hosted by DroneDJ, is a weekly podcast discussing the latest news on the drone industry. From DJI, Autel, and Skydio to public safety and delivery drones.

Stories:

Hosts:

Seth Kurkowski

Yifei Zhao

Checkout more Buzz episodes:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.