Global drone leader DJI has announced the international rollout of its much-anticipated FlyCart 30 delivery UAV – marking the company’s full-fledged entry into an activity gaining momentum across the US, and expected to scale rapidly around the world.

Initially introduced in China last August, DJI’s FlyCart 30 is designed to be an even heavier-toting and highly robust addition to the range of drones used for delivery by businesses, public agencies, and militaries. Most of the craft’s main specs were known prior to Wednesday’s global launch, with crucial additional details omitted in the announcement fanfare. Chief among those are the cost of the enterprise transport UAV – marketed at around $17,000 in DJI’s domestic market – and which countries it will be available in soonest.

What can be said about the FlyCart 30? It’s built with a coaxial four-axis, eight-blade, multi-rotor configuration, and carbon fiber propellers capable of achieving 20 m/s maximum flight speed. The DJI delivery drone can be operated using a single or double batteries, a choice that inversely affects payload capacity and flight time.

Powered by a pair of cells – considered its habitual set-up – the FlyCart 30 can carry up to 30 kgs over 16 km. In the emergency single-battery configuration, the DJI delivery drone hauls up to 40 kg a maximum distance of 8 km.

DJI says the craft’s O3 transmission assures a stable connection between the delivery drone and remote controllers at maximum distances of 20 km. The FlyCart 30’s Dual Operator mode, meanwhile, allows control to be transferred between two pilots in different locations with a single click.

DJI has also made the ruggedness and resistance to hostile climatic conditions a feature of the FlyCart 30 delivery UAV. The drone boasts IP55 protection, can operate in temperatures ranging from -20° to 45° C (-4° to 122° F), and resist winds of up to 12 m/s.

“This delivery drone overcomes traditional transport challenges with its large payload capacity, long operation range, high reliability, and intelligent features,” the DJI announcement of the FlyCart 30’s global rollout says. “Now delivery, such as mountain transportation, offshore transportation, or emergency rescue transportation, can be performed with more efficiency and flexibility.”

The foldable drone has a protected payload storage container for normal delivery circumstances. DJI’s Flycart 30 is also capable of lowering freight by winch when necessary, with the UAV automatically adjusting its flight attitude automatically to reduce cargo swing during flight.

Given the recent blacklisting moves by US politicians citing thus far unsubstantiated allegations of DJI drones leaking user data, the company appears to make a point in its FlyCart 30 presentation page to assure potential operators of the both delivery drone’s security, and that of its DeliveryHub planning, flight, management, and monitoring system.

“DJI takes the security of your data seriously,” it says. “DJI FlyCart 30 and DJI DeliveryHub (are) built to maintain integrity across multiple levels of the drone and data management process – from device connection and maintenance, to data upload and transmission, to cloud service storage and operational security.”

