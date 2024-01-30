This portable drone platform can collect aerial data across any terrain

Sphere Drones, one of Australia’s largest drone service providers, has developed a mobile drone platform that can collect aerial data with a click of a button. The solution, called HubX, comes with its own internet connection and solar battery system so it can work across any terrain, even in very remote areas.

Essentially, HubX is like a drone-in-a-box solution, but on wheels. Ideal for mine sites, farms, utilities, and emergency services, the rugged and self-sustaining portable drone platform can start performing right from its delivery day. No extra onsite infrastructure, certifications, or staff is required.

According to Sphere Drones CEO Paris Cockinos, the platform has been developed entirely at the company’s Sydney headquarters for use by miners and utilities to streamline the most time-consuming surveying tasks, “saving them thousands of hours and millions of dollars in the process.”

Cockinos says, “We have already attracted interest from our existing and new clients in Australia and overseas looking to either complement their operation of drones or looking to Sphere Drones to manage their remote drone operations.”

For context, Sphere Drones’ client list includes Yancoal, Rio Tinto, Fortescue Mining Group, Glencore, Roy Hill, Woodside Petroleum, Thiess, Sydney Water, and Agriculture Victoria.

Adrian Wall, survey superintendent and chief remote pilot at Yancoal’s Mt Thorley Warkworth site says, “With the evolution of HubX, I can see its potential to streamline a surveyor’s work-load, reducing their time in the field plus increasing data collection frequency through the automation of drone operations. HubX includes everything you need to roll out a BVLOS (beyond visual line of sight) operation, it is innovative, turnkey, and portable which can help businesses like ours meet their daily operational requirements.”

You can see how HubX was successfully trialed at a Yancoal location in the video below:

To date, Sphere Drones has helped more than 11,000 clients in the sale or rental of drones, parts and accessories, software, training, and support for airborne and underwater drone operations.

Cockinos also points to a recent government study that has estimated that expanding drone use is creating a major economic boost for Australia, with savings to businesses expected to reach up to $10 billion over the next 20 years. As a result, more than 700 people are being trained in drone operation in Australia each month and 98 companies have secured licenses, with close to 10,000 drones currently operating commercially.

Read more: DJI releases new firmware update for $299 Mini 2 SE drone

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.