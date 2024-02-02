DJI releases new firmware for Osmo Pocket 3 camera 

DJI has released a new firmware update for its handheld gimbal camera, Osmo Pocket 3. The new firmware is v01.03.05.02, up from v01.02.06.04 which came out in November.

Here’s what the new Pocket 3 firmware is bringing for users:

Adds cancel recording function. Users can press and hold the Shutter/Record button to cancel during recording. The footage will not be stored after canceling, saving storage space. But do note that this function is not available in Timelapse, Motionlapse, and Webcam modes.

Optimizes the recording gain for DJI Mic 2 transmitter and recording volume performance.

Adds support for setting the audio channel in the Built-in Mic Audio Backup function. The channel parameters will be set the same as they are for the camera audio.

Optimizes the controlling function for the 5D joystick in selfie mode. When taking a selfie, the panning direction of the camera is the same as the direction of movement of the 5D joystick.

Optimizes the automatic recovery logic of the gimbal when exiting Transfer File/OTG Connection mode.

Optimizes DJI Mic 2 transmitter performance and connection stability during live streams.

Fixes some minor bugs.

To use these new Pocket 3 camera features seamlessly, you will also need to update the DJI Mimo app to v1.11.6 if you’re using an iOS device, and to v1.11.4 for Android phones. DJI Mic 2 Transmitter firmware can now be updated to v04.02.01.13.

