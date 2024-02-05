Dronavia launches new safety accessories for professional DJI drones

Dronavia, a French company that manufactures drone accessories, has released a new range of safety solutions for DJI’s industrial drones such as the Inspire 3, Matrice 350, Matrice 300, and Mavic 3.

Dronavia says its new drone safety accessories result from over 8 years of research and innovation. Retailing under the name “Kronos”, they are designed to help operators comply with the latest C5 class, MOC 2512 (M2), and MOC 2511 standards established by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA).

More specifically, this range includes several Parachute Recovery Systems (PRS) and Flight Termination Systems (FTS) that allow pilots to unlock complex flight missions including flights in populated areas. Essentially, both systems work together to shut down a falling drone’s engines before slowing its fall speed to reduce the energy on impact. Such safety solutions can prove critical in events such as severe weather conditions, radio transmission failure, technical failure of the propulsion system, or loss of GPS signals.

As the company explains, its C5 accessories kits “PRS-FTS-MOC Kronos AD Inspire 3” and “PRS-FTS-MOC Kronos AD Matrice 350” allow direct conversion by the operator from original class C3 to class C5 for both DJI Inspire 3 and DJI Matrice 350 drones. In addition, “PRS-FTS-MOC Kronos AD Mavic 3” enables workshop C5 conversion of all Mavic 3 Enterprise drones to the C5 class.

Dronavia says its Kronos systems take less than 2 minutes to install. The lightweight accessories activate automatically on drone startup, thanks to their unique take-off detection tech, and do not impact regular flight performance.

Meanwhile, autonomous deployment means that the Kronos solutions get activated in less than 0.27 seconds when an issue arises. This is a significant improvement from the previous human activation time of 3 seconds. As a result, the drone’s impact energy is also reduced drastically (21 J compared to more than 5,000 J without a parachute at 120 m height for the Kronos I3 system for DJI Inspire 3).

In addition to the Inspire 3, Matrice 350/300, and Mavic 3, Dronavia’s new Kronos range will soon be compatible with DJI Matrice 30 drones. Learn more about the solutions from the video below:

