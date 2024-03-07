PFT inks FireFly heavy-lift deal with lessor Alpha Drones USA

California heavy-lift drone specialist Parallel Flight Technologies (PFT) has secured another buyer for its brawny FireFly UAVs, through a new sales agreement with industrial hardware supplier Alpha Drones USA.

PFT said it has inked a deal covering five of its FireFly heavy-lift craft, which Alpha Drones will lease out to customers in need of hard-core aerial lifting power. The agreement also contains an option to buy 20 additional UAVs over the next year, with initial deliveries to be made in the fourth quarter of 2024.

New Jersey-based Alpha Drones will offer FireFly use to logistics, construction, utilities, mining, agriculture, and other clients whose projects require heavy-lift capabilities. The hybrid-powered UAV has a maximum takeoff capacity of 122 kgs, and was initially designed to assist the massive loads and long distances required of aerial assistance to firefighters.

“We firmly believe in Firefly’s reliability and heavy lift capabilities, especially in comparison to all-electric aircraft,” said Kelvin King, CEO of Alpha Drones USA. “The hybrid powertrain system offers unmatched performance in diverse environments, ensuring that we can meet the needs of our clientele with precision and reliability.”

In addition to pursuing enterprise and first responder applications of its heavy-lift drones, PFT has also been working on beyond visual line of sight and other FireFly operational enhancements, using a recent $1 million US Department of Defense National Security Innovation Capital Award for Advancing of UAS Capabilities.

The Selva Beach-based startup has also recently undertaken endurance testing of FireFly drones, which resulted in hover results of 135 minutes hauling 32 lbs; 120 minutes toting a 50 pound payload; 80 minutes carrying 80 lbs; and a full autonomous pattern flight of 76 minutes transporting 90 lbs.

The signing of an additional client contract in the wake of those, says PFT CEO Craig Stevens, offers increased lift to the company’s objective of establishing FireFly as a heavy-lift drone activity leader.

“We are excited to support Alpha Drones USA, Inc. as they utilize Firefly to meet the needs of multiple industrial markets as well as create new market opportunities., said Stevens. “This order validates and signals a significant need across industries for a heavy-lift platform that has long-duration and long-range capabilities.”

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.