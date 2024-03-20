UAV and AAM tech developer Terra Drone takes top stake in Aloft

Terra Drone, one of Japan’s leading UAV service providers and advanced air mobility (AAM) tech developers, is entering the US market by taking the largest ownership stake in fleet management and airspace data company Aloft.

Known for its for its cutting-edge work with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in flight planning and airspace restriction information app B4UFLY, and Low Altitude Authorization and Notification Capability approval capabilities, Aloft will provide Terra Drone a secure foothold in the bustling US drone market.

In doing so, it will also considerably expand the Japanese firm’s reach in its efforts to assemble a global Uncrewed Aerial System Traffic Management (UTM) network, which it plans to pair with AAM navigation tech to ensure safe and compatible flights of both UAVs and future services like air taxis.

Terra Drone announced its arrival as Aloft’s largest owner Tuesday, without specifying the percentage of that holding or the price of the transaction. It follows the Japanese company’s 2023 move to increase its previous minority position to 51% of Belgian UTM developer Unifly. As in that case, Aloft now becomes an affiliate of the Tokyo-based group.

In addition to assuming direction of Aloft’s 84% domination of all UTM airspace approval activity in the US, Terra Drone’s holding will allow it to pursue its development of AAM air traffic systems as the world’s largest aviation market prepares for the debut of air taxi services expected in 2026.

Indeed, while expanding UTM capabilities to keep pace with the swiftly expanding US UAV market is an evident priority in the link-up, Terra Drone said it is already looking to exploit the emerging AAM opportunities just beyond horizon.

“We see a future where drones and AAMs become a part of our daily lives,” said Terra Drone CEO Toru Tokushige. “The implementation and seamless operation of a UTM system are essential to make this dream a reality. We have been focusing on UTM technology since the dawn of drones, with our earliest investment in Unifly dating back to 2016. Now, as drones and AAMs move into a new phase of development, UTM has become a priority for aviation authorities around the world. By investing in Aloft and becoming its largest shareholder, we intend to further evolve UTM on a global level. We also plan to expand aggressively in the US, considered to be the largest market for drones and AAMs.”

That it is. According to recent FAA stats, there are about 2.4 more drones in operation in the US than in Terra Drone’s domestic market, and about 62 times as many registered piloted aircraft.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.