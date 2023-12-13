EASA opens drone, AAM, air taxi public acceptance platform

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has introduced a digital space to enable exchange between stakeholders of future advanced air mobility (AAM) craft – from drones to air taxis – and act as a resource for interested members of the public who’ll ultimately be using their services. The question now is, will José and Jacques Q. Public actually consult the platform?

The EASA this week announced the launch of its new Innovative Air Mobility (IAM) Hub, which is designed to attract and assemble “all actors in the European system including cities, regions, national authorities, the EU, operators and manufactures” around topics relating to both drones and AAM aircraft like air taxis. In addition to acting as an open forum where professional participants (including, one assumes, organizing regulators) can share insights, proposals, and challenges they’re facing, the digital information area will allow the public to learn more about new tech that will soon operate overhead.

It will also serve as a text, image, and video resource for interested parties to bone up on approaching next generation aircraft and services like air taxis. In doing so, the space will (not incidentally) assist the EASA’s campaign to re-jargonize the sector lexicon – including the switch from the term AAM to IAM, which was included in the raft of operational methods and regulations it proposed to EU officials in September.

The trick for the EASA, of course, will be getting everyday citizens who may be able to get excited at the idea of hopping in an air taxi for a short, traffic-free, and zero-carbon flight across town to flock to a site compiling verbiage about the minutiae of AAM (sorry, IAM).

Yet participants in the launch project say that as un-Tik Toky or non-Instagramily utilitarian as the approach may be, the informative objective at its heart will be critical to the ultimate implantation, scaling, and long-term success of new aerial tech – be it in delivery drones or flying cars.

“Public acceptance is key to bringing a new form of safe, quiet, and emission-free mobility to cities around the world,” said Volocopter chief risk and certification officer, Oliver Reinhardt. “This can only be reached by entering into an open and honest dialogue with all relevant and affected parties, and by demonstrating the benefits of electric air taxis… We fully support EASA’s effort to connect all (IAM) participants to provide transparency and generate awareness with citizens and stakeholders.”

The new EASA resource isn’t limited to AAM activities like air taxis. It even includes practical applications for EU citizens who may pilot UAVs themselves for leisure or professional reasons. Its Drones and Mobility Page, for example, provides links to learn about the most basic operating rules, complex regulations, category definitions, and certification requirements.

That’s all part of a free flow of information on the various use of drones that Bobby Healy, CEO of Ireland-based UAV delivery company Manna says is necessary for next generation aircraft activity to take hold and expand.

“As our industry grows, transparency, communications and education are key, and the IAM Hub is the engine for it all,” he said. “We are proud to have played our part in making it a reality, and look forward to doing our part to mitigate the climate crisis, creating jobs, and making suburban living better across Europe.”



Very true, but perhaps the EASA should include a user-generated dance video and shameless-mugging section, just in case.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.