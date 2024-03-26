DJI Dock 2 with Matrice 3D drones introduced to global markets

DJI has announced the global rollout of its Dock 2 automated nested platform, featuring a scaled down, nested version of Matrice 3D drones for enterprise, law enforcement, and first responder users.

DJI introduced the Dock 2 asset internationally today nearly five months after its initial unveiling in China, which itself came in the wake of abundant details dug up by leaker Igor Bogdanov. He shared the first images of the eye-catching iteration of the Matrice 3D and 3TD drones central to the new offer, which both reduces the size and raises the non-folding arms of the UAVs so they fits snuggly into the nest.

As DroneDJ then reported, the powerful enterprise Dock 2 automated package was initially limited to the company’s domestic market – where demand was expected to be stronger – for ¥69999 ($9,607). While the new drone platform for enterprise and public service operators will now be available for order around the world, interested buyers will need to inquire with dealers about final prices and delivery dates.

DJI’s Dock 2 is designed to automate mission preparation and execution, rendering both one-off and recurring operation easier, faster, and more effective for users. The nest is also vital to protecting, recharging, and running checks on Matrice drones between flights.

The platform can be used with cloud-based intelligent functions in combination with DJI FlightHub 2 to produce high-precision 3D models from data captured during flights – facilitating exact camera position and angle imagery for accurate site comparisons over extended periods of time and work.

Its deployment in routine surveying and inspection can be automated with similar features that enhance flight efficiency, while keeping workers previously dispatched for manual data collection out of dangerous situations.

As expected with a new version of existing tech, Dock 2 is both 75% smaller, and at 75 lbs. 68% lighter than the previous generation, permitting two people to manually transport install it in remote locations. That compact size required DJI to scale down the Matrice 3D drones that nest inside, explaining the shorter, raised arms compared to earlier versions.

Two craft options are sold with the platform. One is the Matrice 3D, which is designed for automated mapping and surveying missions, and equipped with a tele camera (1/2-inch CMOS, 162mm format equivalent, 12MP of effective pixels). It also boasts a wide camera (4/3 CMOS, 24mm format equivalent, 20 MP of effective pixels), with a mechanical shutter enabling 1:500 high-precision mapping tasks.

The other DJI Dock 2 option – for security and inspection operators – is the Matrice 3TD. The drone is outfitted with the same tele camera, but a different wide camera with 1/1.32-inch CMOS, 24mm format equivalent, 48MP of effective pixels. It also packs an infrared sensor – 40mm format equivalent, 640×512 resolution for normal mode and 1280×1024 resolution for UHR infrared image mode, 28x digital zoom – that can depict both visible light and thermal images.

DJI says the new Dock 2 is compatible with company and third-party software and payloads, including TerraAPI, FlightHub 2, and hardware such as loudspeakers, spotlights, or parachutes.

In rolling out the Dock 2 platform, DJI additionally detailed the following features for users of the nested drone platform:

Efficient site evaluation for swift deployment

DJI Dock 2 uses vision sensors to evaluate a site before deploying the drone, ensuring the flight path and destination have good GNSS signals. This significantly expedites the site selection process to 12 minutes or less, down from 5 hours. Once ready, it can quickly complete propeller inspections and get accurate RTH location information using its dual RTK antennas, allowing the drone to take off within a minute. Reliable in extreme weather conditions

DJI Dock 2 can operate steadily, even in harsh climates and environments. It is IP55-rated for dust and water resistance and uses gauges for rainfall, wind speed, and temperature to sense real-time weather changes. Using DJI FlightHub 2 with online weather forecasting, timely warnings can be sent, and flight tasks can be terminated as needed. Steady and cost-effective remote operations

DJI Dock 2 can be programmed to complete missions automatically, but at any time, operators can control the flight and gimbal angle from anywhere. Internal and external fisheye lenses provide real-time conditions within and outside the dock, allowing operators to remotely observe weather conditions, environmental circumstances, and takeoff and landing situations. In the hangar, the drone’s battery can be wirelessly charged to 90% from 20% in approximately 32 minutes.

DJI Dock 2 can be programmed to complete missions automatically, but at any time, operators can control the flight and gimbal angle from anywhere. Internal and external fisheye lenses provide real-time conditions within and outside the dock, allowing operators to remotely observe weather conditions, environmental circumstances, and takeoff and landing situations. In the hangar, the drone’s battery can be wirelessly charged to 90% from 20% in approximately 32 minutes. Minimum support, even during emergencies DJI Dock 2 only requires maintenance every six months. If there is a power outage, it can operate independently with the built-in battery for 5 hours, leaving sufficient time for the drone to return and land. Also, DJI FlightHub 2 immediately sends email notifications if a flight task fails, allowing operators to trace and troubleshoot accurately.

The company says more information on Dock 2 and its drone options can be consulted at https://enterprise.dji.com/dock-2, with pricing and delivery information available from authorized DJI Enterprise dealers.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.