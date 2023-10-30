Leaked photos offer new angles of DJI’s Matrice 3D docked drone

New image leaks offer indication of DJI’s continued preparation of its rumored Matrice 3D drone, a smaller, non-foldable version of the Matrice 30 that’s likely to operate from the company’s Mini Dock for regularly flown enterprise missions.

The new visual evidence of the nearing Matrice 3D came from activist DJI leaker Igor Bogdanov, who had previously managed to reveal virtually everything there was to know about the Osmo Pocket 3. Having turned the company’s October 25 introduction of that camera into a curtain raising formality, Bogdanov returned his attention to the drones in the Shenzhen giant’s product development line.

The result is this morning’s shot of what he describes as a Matrice 3D, with the drone on display in its Mini Dock.

👉Many people have been wondering how compact the upcoming DJI Dock mini is. Here is a good quality image of it and DJI Matrice 3D at one of the events.#dji #djimatrice3d pic.twitter.com/yJJ9IEc5q0 — Igor Bogdanov (@Quadro_News) October 30, 2023

That followed an even more revealing photo Bodganov uploaded Friday of another Matrice 3D in its nest.

The angle and lighting of that image offers a very clear view of the drone’s distinctively elevated arms that were so notable in early leaked shots taken in the wild. The raised appendages are obviously designed to provide the craft’s rotors sufficient room to take off from and land on its body from inside the dock.

🥂The new DJI Matrice 3D drone with its DJI Dock Mini station. There are a lot of interesting changes there#dji #djimatrice3d #djim3d pic.twitter.com/TLN35pVmhF — Igor Bogdanov (@Quadro_News) October 28, 2023

Those photos – and early images shared by both Bogdanov and fellow leaker @NGDrone – suggest that in addition to the non-folding arms, the developing Matrice 3D differs from the Matrice 30 in a somewhat smaller size and apparently slightly thinner body design.

Though it will doubtless be released with the same thermal option as the existing Matrice drone series, shots of the Matrice 3D show it has already been outfitted with RTK tech to enhance precision surveying, mapping, and inspection performance.

Those details further reinforce expectations the drone was conceived by DJI to at once maximize results enterprise customers will be using the drone to obtain, and permit regular and possibly semi-autonomous Matrice 3D operation with the dock for protection, recharging, and data-downloading between missions.

