New DJI Air 2S firmware adds support for EU C1 certification

DJI has released a new firmware update for the Air 2S drone. The software package brings good news for users who wish to obtain a C1 class identification label for their aircraft under Europe’s new drone regulations.

The C1 certificate for the Air 2S offers several advantages to drone users. Operators can fly in the A1 Open Category and will no longer have to pass the complex and costly A2 “Remote Piloting License” exam. They will have more freedom to fly in environments they have been restricted from without the C1 certificate – unless obtaining special permission after an additional lengthy administrative process.

The application process for the C1 label comes as part of the latest aircraft firmware v02.04.27.00. In addition to adding support for EU C1 certification, the firmware helps users adhere to the Remote ID requirements of some countries and regions. It also gives users the option to reset all settings and clear all data on the aircraft.

For C1 certification, first check if your DJI Fly App is up-to-date (version 1.13.0 or above). Then connect your Air 2S and update it to the latest firmware version. As soon as the firmware is up to date, a pop-up will lead you directly to the C1 label application – just tap “Apply”. You can also choose “Not now” to continue the 2-min process later in the Customer Support area of the app, under “C1 Class Identification Label”. Just fill in the short application form and send it; your C1 label will arrive by letter in a short time.

DJI has also released compatible remote controller firmware as follows:

RC-N1 Remote Controller: v04.12.02.00

DJI RC Remote Controller: v01.03.1300

DJI RC Pro Remote Controller: v03.02.0700

DJI Smart Controller: v01.01.00.76

