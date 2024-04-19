DJI M3E drone series just got a huge new firmware update

DJI has released a new firmware update for the Mavic 3 Enterprise drone series. The comprehensive update brings several exciting features including the ability to map vertical and slope missions, manual White Balance camera settings, and real-time view from obstacle avoidance sensor cameras.

The DJI Mavic 3 Enterprise series includes the Mavic 3E, Mavic 3T (thermal), and Mavic 3M (multispectral) drones. Fresh firmware packages are now available for all three variants, containing a wide range of safety enhancements and new features. Here are the complete release notes:

Adds Slope Route to facilitate photogrammetry for a single slope.

Adds Live Mission Recording for linear route, which supports adjustable altitude during flight. The waypoints added when the aircraft is close to the subject can be connected as the center line of the flight area.

Adds support for Custom Break Point for flight tasks. The break point can be modified in the flight route settings.

Adds Smart Low-Light mode for waypoint route. Only a fixed-angle shot is supported. When enabled, shooting effects in low-light environments will be improved.

Adds Vision Assist. This function can be enabled in system settings > aircraft settings > Assist, which provides a real-time surrounding view of aircraft in the lower right corner of the live view.

Adds AR RTH Route and AR Landing Point. This function is enabled by default, and can be disabled in system settings > aircraft settings > Assist.

Adds White Balance setting for RGB camera.

Adjusted product software service areas.

Custom settings for Enhanced Transmission can be saved and automatically applied to the remote controller and aircraft when DJI Pilot 2 is started.

Optimized the logic of the Max Altitude setting. When the value is set to more than 500 m, the current setting will be retained after a restart.

Optimized the logic of Smart RTH setting, so that the current settings can be retained after restart.

Optimized the UI interaction such as live view settings and route creation for a linear route.

In addition, the new firmware also fixes the issue where DJI Pilot 2 would fail to create flight routes when performing Mapping tasks in the Southern Hemisphere.

To see these new features, update your Mavic 3E/3T/3M aircraft firmware to v09.02.07.06 and the remote controller to firmware v02.01.03.22. You will also need to update the DJI Pilot 2 app to v9.2.0.26 and DJI Assistant 2 (Enterprise Series) to v2.1.12. The DJI Terra version compatible with this update is 4.0.10.

