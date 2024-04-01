 Skip to main content

DJI issues new Terra update to fix flight route, base station issues

Avatar for Ishveena Singh  | Apr 1 2024 - 10:26 am PT
DJI has released a new update for the Terra all-in-one drone mapping solution. The update tackles issues with uploading flight routes and modifying base station center point data in specific modes of Terra.

The latest version of Terra is 4.0.10, up from 4.0.8 which came out only recently. The new version focuses on resolving a couple of important issues including the issue of being unable to upload the flight route after editing the planned fields in the Fruit Tree mode on Terra v4.0.0, and the issue of ineffectiveness in modifying the base station center point data in the LiDAR Point Cloud Mission on Terra v4.0.8.

According to DJI:

  • For Terra v3.8 and later versions, when using the free trial license and Education license from the official website and performing charged functions in LiDAR point cloud reconstruction, the maximum size of imported files cannot exceed 8 GB.
  • For Terra v3.9 and later versions, users must use a computer device with an NVIDIA graphics card to obtain the license.
  • For Terra v4.0.0 and later versions, it is recommended to use an NVIDIA graphics card (4 GB) with a computing power of 6.1 or above.
  • For Terra v4.0.0 and later versions, the online license can no longer be used after DJI Terra is offline for 3 days.

