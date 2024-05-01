Amazon Prime Air brings in new drone safety partner

Image: Amazon

Drone autopilot and component manufacturer Embention says it has entered into a strategic partnership with Amazon to support the Prime Air drone delivery initiative. More specifically, Embention will provide essential safety hardware and software for Prime Air drones.

“We know that safety is paramount in the drone industry and this collaboration with Amazon Prime Air allows us to combine our strengths and technologies as we work towards making every flight safe and reliable,” says Javier Espuch, a business development manager at Embention.

Amazon recently announced that it was shutting down its drone delivery site in California and focusing on growth in Arizona instead. The only other location where Amazon is currently offering drone delivery is College Station, Texas. Drone delivery has also been promised to customers in Italy and the United Kingdom by late 2024, but additional US locations are not expected before 2025.

The newest Prime Air drone, the MK30, is due to come into service later this year. According to Amazon, this drone will feature innovative safety-critical features that will allow it to deliver packages to customers with smaller backyards and in more densely populated suburban areas.

Amazon has taken on the ambitious target of delivering 500 million packages by drones to its customers annually by the end of this decade. The company aims to see its delivery drones catering to highly populated areas such as Boston, Atlanta, and Seattle as well before 2030.

