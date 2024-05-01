FAA accepting new applications for drone airspace service suppliers

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) says it is now accepting applications from potential drone service suppliers for the Low Altitude Authorization and Notification Capability (LAANC).

LAANC is a collaboration between the FAA and the drone industry that enables the safe integration of drones into the nation’s airspace. Companies approved to provide LAANC services are known as FAA-approved UAS Service Suppliers (USS). They help drone pilots obtain FAA airspace authorizations to operate in controlled airspace below 400 feet.

This year, for the first time, new LAANC Service Suppliers may apply to become approved providers of the B4UFLY Service. However, it must be noted that the capability does not grant service suppliers the authority to regulate the airspace or grant access without the FAA’s approval.

The schedule for the 2024 onboarding process is as follows:

Application Period (05/01– 05/31): USS onboarding application submission must include the completed application package, signed LAANC Memorandum of Agreement (MOA), and signed B4UFLY addendum to the LAANC MOA (if applicable).

USS onboarding application submission must include the completed application package, signed LAANC Memorandum of Agreement (MOA), and signed B4UFLY addendum to the LAANC MOA (if applicable). FAA Submission Review (06/03– 07/05): The FAA has 30 days to respond whether the applicant meets the requirements to continue in the process. During review, the FAA may ask applicants for additional information based on submitted materials.

The FAA has 30 days to respond whether the applicant meets the requirements to continue in the process. During review, the FAA may ask applicants for additional information based on submitted materials. Technical Interviews (07/08– 08/09): The FAA invites applicants who pass the review to demo and discuss their product. If the product meets the USS Performance Rules, it can proceed to the formal testing phase.

The FAA invites applicants who pass the review to demo and discuss their product. If the product meets the USS Performance Rules, it can proceed to the formal testing phase. Formal Testing (08/12– 10/11): In this stage, applicants proceed to system integration with the LAANC Automation Platform in a staging environment. They are required to demonstrate successful execution of validation scenarios to show compliance with the LAANC USS Performance Rules. Applicants have only two attempts to pass the compliance demonstrations/tests. Those applying to offer B4UFLY will schedule a third separate session. Finally, the MOA is countersigned by the FAA upon successful completion of all onboarding activities.

In this stage, applicants proceed to system integration with the LAANC Automation Platform in a staging environment. They are required to demonstrate successful execution of validation scenarios to show compliance with the LAANC USS Performance Rules. Applicants have only two attempts to pass the compliance demonstrations/tests. Those applying to offer B4UFLY will schedule a third separate session. Finally, the MOA is countersigned by the FAA upon successful completion of all onboarding activities. LAANC Go-Live (10/14– 11/13): During this time, the FAA will grant production LAANC credentials to the applicants. Active production LAANC services must be provided within 30 days of finalizing the MOA. The FAA will also grant production B4UFLY credentials at this time, with the applicant required to provide B4UFLY services within 30 days of finalizing the MOA.

More information can be found on FAA.gov.

Read more: Amazon Prime Air brings in new drone safety partner

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.