Sphere Drones unveils HubT automated drone system with DJI Dock 2

Sphere Drones, one of Australia’s largest drone service providers, has introduced HubT, the next iteration of its innovative drone-in-a-box solutions for businesses. Leveraging the new DJI Dock 2 system, HubT comes as a fixed-site solution for automating repetitive tasks and beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) drone operations.

Sphere Drones says that HubT can be installed quickly next to existing structures, making it adaptable to many different locations. The solution includes an automated drone that starts and operates on its own, while also supporting a variety of sensors that can capture a wide range of environmental data. In addition, the system features a continuous power supply and a versatile server setup.

“Our goal with HubT is to make using drones simpler and faster for businesses, especially when they are operating beyond their immediate line of sight,” says Paris Cockinos, CEO of Sphere Drones. “This new product comes ready to install, removing the hurdles that used to complicate fixed-location drone use and drone-in-a-box operations.”

2024 is shaping up to be a rather exciting year for Sphere Drones as the company recently introduced HubX as well — a rugged, self-sustaining, and mobile drone platform ideal for mine sites, farms, utilities, and emergency services.

According to a recent study by the Australian government, drones can save the country’s businesses up to $10 billion over the next 20 years. The biggest savings are expected in industries like mining, agriculture, forestry, construction, and fisheries. Moreover, every month, over 700 people in Australia are trained in drone operations, and 98 companies are obtaining licenses to operate nearly 10,000 commercial drones.

As Cockinos says, “We continue to see strong interest from both new and existing clients in Australia and internationally for our HubT and HubX solutions. They are looking for reliable drone solutions for remote operations or are choosing Sphere Drones to handle their drone management.”

