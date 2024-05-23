 Skip to main content

This 911 response drone can reach call locations within seconds

Avatar for Ishveena Singh  | May 23 2024 - 10:30 am PT
0 Comments
brinc drone first responder 911 dfr

US drone maker BRINC has unveiled a new nested drone solution designed specifically for Drone as First Responder (DFR) operations. The company says its Responder drone can be auto-dispatched from its charging station in under 5 seconds, which allows it to arrive at a 911 call location in less than 70 seconds.

Naturally, such swift response times would require the new drone platform and docking stations to be placed strategically throughout communities. But BRINC is positive that its solution can resolve around a quarter of 911 calls on its own, negating the need for short-staffed municipalities to even send a police officer to the location.

The Responder drone can also be used in a patrol-led DFR strategy or as a manually deployed drone in addition to being a part of an agency’s automated DFR system. Beyond its adaptability, the BRINC Responder boasts a diverse array of life-saving capabilities.

The drone can dispense crucial medical supplies like EpiPens, automated external defibrillators (AEDs), and personal floatation devices, while its advanced communication features play a pivotal role in facilitating instructions and fostering de-escalation amidst high-pressure situations.

Moreover, the 911 response drone is equipped with a powerful 40x zoom camera and a 640px thermal sensor to provide officers with crucial visual insights, help firefighters identify hotspots, and aid search and rescue missions.

Also see: How to use automatic tracking, Follow Me mode on DJI drones

The aircraft design also incorporates key visual cues for emergency response, including custom agency markings, distinctive red and blue lights, and an integrated siren. Such features not only enhance its operational visibility but also underscore its role as a crucial component of emergency response fleets.

The IPX4 water-resistant drone boasts a flight time of up to 42 minutes. And according to BRINC, the Responder drone can charge from 0 to 100% in just 40 minutes at its docking station.

The entire solution is driven by the BRINC LiveOps online drone operations platform that enables remote piloting, district-wide deployment management, and two-way communication for critical incidents. Augmented reality overlays enhance situational awareness, while integrated airspace awareness ensures safe operations. Its transparency portal shows flight logs to help foster community trust and seamless integration with existing public safety infrastructure boosts overall response capabilities.

“The launch of BRINC DFR marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of emergency response. Our DFR initiative is set to revolutionize the public safety landscape by empowering first responders with capabilities that significantly improve emergency response times and outcomes,” says Blake Resnick, founder and CEO of BRINC.

Also see: DJI efforts to block US drone ban, price rise under scrutiny

Add DroneDJ to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading DroneDJ — experts who break news about DJI and the wider drone ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow DroneDJ on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos

Comments

Guides

First responders

First responders
BRINC

BRINC
DFR

Author

Avatar for Ishveena Singh Ishveena Singh

Ishveena Singh is a versatile journalist and writer with a passion for drones and location technologies. She has been named as one of the 50 Rising Stars of the geospatial industry for the year 2021 by Geospatial World magazine.

Ishveena Singh's favorite gear

dji mini 3 pro eu ce c0 class label deal

DJI Mini 3 Pro

The ultimate travel-friendly drone that can shoot vertical 4K videos for TikTok and Instagram!

dji mavic 3 ce class label

DJI Mavic 3

The most powerful folding camera drone from DJI is even better than what you’d expect.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing