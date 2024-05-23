This 911 response drone can reach call locations within seconds

US drone maker BRINC has unveiled a new nested drone solution designed specifically for Drone as First Responder (DFR) operations. The company says its Responder drone can be auto-dispatched from its charging station in under 5 seconds, which allows it to arrive at a 911 call location in less than 70 seconds.

Naturally, such swift response times would require the new drone platform and docking stations to be placed strategically throughout communities. But BRINC is positive that its solution can resolve around a quarter of 911 calls on its own, negating the need for short-staffed municipalities to even send a police officer to the location.

The Responder drone can also be used in a patrol-led DFR strategy or as a manually deployed drone in addition to being a part of an agency’s automated DFR system. Beyond its adaptability, the BRINC Responder boasts a diverse array of life-saving capabilities.

The drone can dispense crucial medical supplies like EpiPens, automated external defibrillators (AEDs), and personal floatation devices, while its advanced communication features play a pivotal role in facilitating instructions and fostering de-escalation amidst high-pressure situations.

Moreover, the 911 response drone is equipped with a powerful 40x zoom camera and a 640px thermal sensor to provide officers with crucial visual insights, help firefighters identify hotspots, and aid search and rescue missions.

The aircraft design also incorporates key visual cues for emergency response, including custom agency markings, distinctive red and blue lights, and an integrated siren. Such features not only enhance its operational visibility but also underscore its role as a crucial component of emergency response fleets.

The IPX4 water-resistant drone boasts a flight time of up to 42 minutes. And according to BRINC, the Responder drone can charge from 0 to 100% in just 40 minutes at its docking station.

The entire solution is driven by the BRINC LiveOps online drone operations platform that enables remote piloting, district-wide deployment management, and two-way communication for critical incidents. Augmented reality overlays enhance situational awareness, while integrated airspace awareness ensures safe operations. Its transparency portal shows flight logs to help foster community trust and seamless integration with existing public safety infrastructure boosts overall response capabilities.

“The launch of BRINC DFR marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of emergency response. Our DFR initiative is set to revolutionize the public safety landscape by empowering first responders with capabilities that significantly improve emergency response times and outcomes,” says Blake Resnick, founder and CEO of BRINC.

