Fireworks on drones: a first in the United States

Image: Sky Elements

Texas-based Sky Elements has become the first drone light show company in the US to receive FAA approval to launch fireworks from drones.

In the realm of drone performances, pyro drone displays offer a unique twist on the traditional light show as drones equipped with pyrotechnic devices add an extra layer of excitement. These specialized drones are capable of being activated at strategic moments throughout the show, unleashing a dazzling array of effects including cascading waterfalls, blazing shooting stars, and other stunning visuals.

Sky Elements says it spent 26 months convincing the FAA for a waiver to fly pyrotechnics on drones. While the practice is widespread in Asia and the Middle East, America is still new to adopting this technology. Nonetheless, drones are becoming the new norm in festivities and celebrations. While many places have completely replaced fireworks with drones due to burn bans, Sky Elements has a rich history of working with pyrotechnic companies.

In 2022, the company partnered with FC Dallas to present a 300-drone show integrated with the stadium’s fireworks to create a stunning display. Last year, Sky Elements staged a total of 40 drone shows across the US in the run-up to and through July 4, several of which were followed by fireworks. That number might just double this Fourth of July holiday weekend with many municipalities looking to blend fireworks with drone shows to entice the crowds.

As of today, Sky Elements is the only company in the US with FAA approval to fire pyrotechnics from drones. During a test run recently, Sky Elements orchestrated a spectacle involving 300 drones forming the majestic shape of a bald eagle. An additional dozen drones, each adorned with pyrotechnics, fired firework waterfalls on the tips of the wings of the eagle, as can be seen in the video below:

