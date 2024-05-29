DJI Avata 2 gets new 4K/100fps mode for incredible slow-mo FPV footage

DJI has released a significant firmware update for the Avata 2 FPV drone. The new aircraft firmware, version 01.00.0300, brings a host of enhancements and new features aimed at improving the user experience and expanding the drone’s capabilities.

One of the most notable additions in this firmware update is the expanded support for DJI’s FPV goggles and controllers.

The Avata 2 drone now supports the DJI Goggles Integra (firmware v01.06.0000) as well as the DJI Goggles 2 (firmware v01.10.0000), providing users with more options for immersive flight experiences. In addition to the new goggles, the update includes support for the DJI RC Motion 2 (firmware v01.08.0000) and the DJI FPV Remote Controller 2 (firmware v02.00.1000).

So, DJI’s existing Avata or DJI FPV users can now upgrade to the Avata 2 for a safer and more enhanced FPV flight experience by purchasing only the aircraft for $489.

For slow-mo enthusiasts, the new DJI Avata 2 firmware update brings the ability to record videos in stunning 4K resolution at 100 frames per second when used with Goggles 3. This new feature allows for ultra-high-definition video capture with smooth motion, perfect for creating cinematic FPV footage. The enhanced video capability is a significant upgrade, providing users with more creative options and higher-quality recordings.

The update also includes support for Remote ID in some regions. This feature ensures that the Avata 2 complies with emerging regulatory requirements, which mandate that drones broadcast identification and location information during flight. This addition is crucial for pilots who need to operate within the bounds of new drone regulations, particularly in the United States and Europe.

Furthermore, DJI has addressed several known issues in this firmware update. While the specific issues fixed were not detailed, these improvements are expected to enhance the overall stability and reliability of the Avata 2, ensuring a smoother and more dependable flight experience.

Alongside the firmware updates for the drone and its accessories, DJI has also released version 1.13.4 of the DJI Fly App for both iOS and Android platforms. The updated app is essential for accessing the new features and ensuring compatibility with the latest firmware versions. Moreover, DJI has added several new AI-powered editing features to the Fly app, and you can read all about it here.

DJI has also released a new firmware update for Goggles 3 (version 01.00.0200), adding a new wireless streaming function and support for display color restoration in D-logM/HLG mode for enhanced video quality.

See the complete Avata 2 release notes here.

