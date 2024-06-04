 Skip to main content

Canada orders anti-drone firm to shut down over national security risks

Avatar for Ishveena Singh  | Jun 4 2024 - 9:54 am PT
Bluvec canada company shutdown drone detection national security
Representational image/Unsplash

Canada has ordered the dissolution of anti-drone solutions company Bluvec Technologies on national security grounds. Bluvec has developed a portable solution to detect drones and drone operators in real-time.

A statement from Canada’s innovation ministry failed to mention what kind of national security risks the Bluvec posed but suggested that the company had received foreign investment.

According to the ministry, the decision was taken after a multi-step security review process that involved rigorous scrutiny by Canada’s national security and intelligence community.

“The government’s decisions are based on facts and evidence and on the advice of Canada’s security and intelligence community and other government partners,” the statement said. “While Canada continues to welcome foreign direct investment, we will act decisively when investments threaten our national security.”

Company records dug out by local media show that Bluvec is run by Junfeng (Jack) Jia who arrived in Canada in 2007 from China. Bluvec was founded in 2018 along with Pegauni Technology, a company that designs detection solutions for wireless devices, such as mobile phones, connected cars, and smart wearables. Pegauni has also been ordered to shut down by the government under the Investment Canada Act.

It’s worth mentioning that Bluvec was recently ordered to pay $800,000 to competitor SkyCope for misusing the company’s confidential information and selling it to China-based anti-drone firm Beijing Lizheng Technology.

Read more: New security firewall for DJI Dock automated drone nests in US

Anti-drone (Counter-drone)

Canada

Avatar for Ishveena Singh Ishveena Singh

Ishveena Singh is a versatile journalist and writer with a passion for drones and location technologies. She has been named as one of the 50 Rising Stars of the geospatial industry for the year 2021 by Geospatial World magazine.

