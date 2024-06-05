DJI FlyCart 30 makes first Mount Everest drone delivery

Image: DJI

DJI’s FlyCart 30 made history by flying the first drone mission to a camp on Mount Everest, the company revealed. The test sparked a movement by Nepal to encompass more drones in delivering equipment and removing trash, saving lives.

DJI revealed that a FlyCart 30 drone took off from Everest Base Camp and flew to an altitude of 5,300-6,000m ASL, where Camp 1 is located. The company’s out the box drone delivery solution carried with it three oxygen bottles and 1.5kg of other supplies to the camp for climbers to use on their journey up the mountain.

Just as important, the drone brought back down trash produced by climbers on the way back to base camp.

Unlike Base Camp, which has a paved road to bring in supplies safely, Camp 1 is located on the other side of an icefall. This is one of the most dangerous passes on the climb up Everest. While helicopters can make the trip, its weather restrictions and costs mean that most supplies are moved up by Sherpas.

“We need to spend 6-8 hours each day walking through this icefall,” said Mingma Gyalje Sherpa, Imagine Nepal mountain guide. “Last year I lost three Sherpas. If we’re not lucky, if our time is not right, we lose our life there.”

DJI says an unmodified drone could make that same journey and back to Base Camp in just 12 minutes. Some of the supplies the guides and climbers need for Camp 1 are oxygen tanks, tents, food, and ropes. Drones have a clear advantage, being safer than sending a Sherpa, cheaper than a helicopter, and operating in a wider range of weather conditions.

After these successful trials, the Nepalese government began contracting drone supply operations to Everest Camp 1 on May 22.

The FlyCart 30, announced in January, is an all-in-one solution by DJI for companies that wish to provide cargo delivery services. Until the FlyCart, companies usually had to develop in-house solutions or heavily modify existing platforms.

It can carry up to 30kg (with two batteries, 40kg with a single battery) and comes with all the creature comforts of flying a DJI product: intuitive software, easy flying, and customer support.

