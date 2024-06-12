Drone app pairs surveillance with object-tracking technology

Volarious, a Singapore-based tech company specializing in tethered drone systems, has announced the launch of V-Scan software that identifies, follows, and records multiple objects ⁠— including people and vehicles ⁠— with exceptional clarity and precision. The sophisticated software is available exclusively for Volarious app users.

V-Scan is engineered to integrate seamlessly with drone cameras, allowing exceptional tracking accuracy and real-time analysis. The software can be used for monitoring crowds, managing traffic or security at large-scale events, or even ensuring perimeter defense.

Let’s discuss these application scenarios in detail:

Public safety and security : V-Scan can be used by law enforcement and security agencies during public events such as concerts, sports games, and festivals. The software can monitor large crowds, identify potential threats, and ensure swift response to emergencies.

: V-Scan can be used by law enforcement and security agencies during public events such as concerts, sports games, and festivals. The software can monitor large crowds, identify potential threats, and ensure swift response to emergencies. Traffic management: Urban planners and transportation authorities can utilize V-Scan to oversee traffic flow, detect congestion, and manage incidents in real-time. This capability can help to reduce traffic jams and enhance road safety.

Urban planners and transportation authorities can utilize V-Scan to oversee traffic flow, detect congestion, and manage incidents in real-time. This capability can help to reduce traffic jams and enhance road safety. Disaster response : During natural disasters such as floods, wildfires, and hurricanes, V-Scan-equipped drones can quickly scan affected areas, track the movement of people and vehicles, and assist in coordinating rescue operations.

: During natural disasters such as floods, wildfires, and hurricanes, V-Scan-equipped drones can quickly scan affected areas, track the movement of people and vehicles, and assist in coordinating rescue operations. Perimeter defense: Have an area that no people or vehicles may enter? V-Scan can monitor the area and notify you if somebody or something that you don’t want to be there is present.

Have an area that no people or vehicles may enter? V-Scan can monitor the area and notify you if somebody or something that you don’t want to be there is present. Event management: Organizers of large-scale events can leverage V-Scan to oversee crowd dynamics, manage entry and exit points, and ensure the safety of attendees.

The Volarious app was initially designed to enable the integration of the V-Line Pro tethered drone systems. Its features have since expanded to include the multiple-angle observation Sentry Mode that creates a thorough drone surveillance environment. And now, V-Scan makes the app even more versatile.

Learn more about V-Scan in the video below:

