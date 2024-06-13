 Skip to main content

New thumb-sized action cam shoots unique first-person POVs in 4K

Avatar for Ishveena Singh  | Jun 13 2024 - 6:03 am PT
0 Comments
Insta360 GO 3S 4k action camera smallest price buy new

The latest addition to Insta360’s tiny but powerful GO camera series is here! The new GO 3S action camera retains the thumb-sized form factor of its predecessors (so you can mount it on small FPV drones) but introduces a host of exciting upgrades, such as stunning 4K video resolution and improved waterproofing.

The Insta360 GO 3S is designed to be the ultimate portable camera, perfect for anyone who wants to capture high-quality footage on the go. Despite its miniature body, it packs a punch with several key enhancements over the previous GO 3 model.

The standout feature is undoubtedly its ability to shoot in 4K at 30fps, providing crystal-clear, sharp, and vibrant videos. Powered by an enhanced chip with 50% more CPU computing power and a new wide-angle lens, the new Insta360 offering now gives you double the amount of pixels compared to GO 3’s 2.7K.

One of the most notable improvements in the GO 3S is the new Interval Video mode, which allows for fully automatic hands-free shooting. This feature is perfect for capturing moments throughout your day without ever having to touch the camera. Simply set the interval and duration of each clip, and the GO 3S will do the rest, allowing you to live in the moment while the camera takes care of the recording.

Another exciting addition is the compatibility with the Apple Find My network. Losing your tiny camera is now a thing of the past, as you can easily track it down using Apple’s Find My app. This feature is especially useful for those who take their GO 3S on outdoor adventures where it might be easy to misplace.

The GO 3S also boasts native waterproofing to 33 feet (10 meters), making it an ideal companion for underwater filming. Whether you’re snorkeling in crystal-clear waters or capturing the action at a pool party, the GO 3S can handle it all without the need for an additional waterproof case.

For those who love to get creative with their camera angles, the GO 3S offers a range of improved accessories. The rugged, magnetic body of the camera makes it easy to attach to various surfaces, providing endless possibilities for unique shots. The included Magnet Pendant, Easy Clip, Pivot Stand, and Lens Guard make it simple to mount the camera anywhere, from your shirt to your pet’s collar, ensuring you never miss a moment.

Insta360 has also enhanced the camera’s image quality with several new features. The MegaView FOV provides a more realistic look with less distortion and straighter edges, while the Dolby Vision-ready HDR technology offers greater dynamic range and enhanced details. Slow-motion enthusiasts will appreciate the upgraded capabilities, with up to 200fps at 1080p or 100fps at 2.7K, allowing for ultra-smooth and dramatic footage.

The GO 3S is designed to make content creation effortless. With the new Instant App Preview (iOS only), you’ll receive a notification on your phone when your shoot is complete and ready for editing. If you prefer not to edit your footage manually, the Auto Edit function in the Insta360 app uses AI to combine your clips into an epic video, perfectly synchronized to music.

For those who already own the GO 3, upgrading to the GO 3S is a seamless process. The GO 3S is compatible with the GO 3 Action Pod, and users have the option to purchase the camera as a standalone unit without additional accessories.

The Standard Bundle, meanwhile, includes the camera and Action Pod along with the Magnet Pendant, Easy Clip, Pivot Stand, and Lens Guard. It is priced at $400 for the 64GB model and $430 for the 128GB model. The camera is available in two colors: Arctic White and Midnight Black.

Read more: Best DJI drones for live video streaming

Add DroneDJ to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading DroneDJ — experts who break news about DJI and the wider drone ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow DroneDJ on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos

Comments

Guides

Insta360

Insta360
Insta360 GO 3S

Insta360 GO 3S

Author

Avatar for Ishveena Singh Ishveena Singh

Ishveena Singh is a versatile journalist and writer with a passion for drones and location technologies. She has been named as one of the 50 Rising Stars of the geospatial industry for the year 2021 by Geospatial World magazine.

Ishveena Singh's favorite gear

dji mini 3 pro eu ce c0 class label deal

DJI Mini 3 Pro

The ultimate travel-friendly drone that can shoot vertical 4K videos for TikTok and Instagram!

dji mavic 3 ce class label

DJI Mavic 3

The most powerful folding camera drone from DJI is even better than what you’d expect.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing