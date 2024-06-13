New thumb-sized action cam shoots unique first-person POVs in 4K

The latest addition to Insta360’s tiny but powerful GO camera series is here! The new GO 3S action camera retains the thumb-sized form factor of its predecessors (so you can mount it on small FPV drones) but introduces a host of exciting upgrades, such as stunning 4K video resolution and improved waterproofing.

The Insta360 GO 3S is designed to be the ultimate portable camera, perfect for anyone who wants to capture high-quality footage on the go. Despite its miniature body, it packs a punch with several key enhancements over the previous GO 3 model.

The standout feature is undoubtedly its ability to shoot in 4K at 30fps, providing crystal-clear, sharp, and vibrant videos. Powered by an enhanced chip with 50% more CPU computing power and a new wide-angle lens, the new Insta360 offering now gives you double the amount of pixels compared to GO 3’s 2.7K.

One of the most notable improvements in the GO 3S is the new Interval Video mode, which allows for fully automatic hands-free shooting. This feature is perfect for capturing moments throughout your day without ever having to touch the camera. Simply set the interval and duration of each clip, and the GO 3S will do the rest, allowing you to live in the moment while the camera takes care of the recording.

Another exciting addition is the compatibility with the Apple Find My network. Losing your tiny camera is now a thing of the past, as you can easily track it down using Apple’s Find My app. This feature is especially useful for those who take their GO 3S on outdoor adventures where it might be easy to misplace.

The GO 3S also boasts native waterproofing to 33 feet (10 meters), making it an ideal companion for underwater filming. Whether you’re snorkeling in crystal-clear waters or capturing the action at a pool party, the GO 3S can handle it all without the need for an additional waterproof case.

For those who love to get creative with their camera angles, the GO 3S offers a range of improved accessories. The rugged, magnetic body of the camera makes it easy to attach to various surfaces, providing endless possibilities for unique shots. The included Magnet Pendant, Easy Clip, Pivot Stand, and Lens Guard make it simple to mount the camera anywhere, from your shirt to your pet’s collar, ensuring you never miss a moment.

Insta360 has also enhanced the camera’s image quality with several new features. The MegaView FOV provides a more realistic look with less distortion and straighter edges, while the Dolby Vision-ready HDR technology offers greater dynamic range and enhanced details. Slow-motion enthusiasts will appreciate the upgraded capabilities, with up to 200fps at 1080p or 100fps at 2.7K, allowing for ultra-smooth and dramatic footage.

The GO 3S is designed to make content creation effortless. With the new Instant App Preview (iOS only), you’ll receive a notification on your phone when your shoot is complete and ready for editing. If you prefer not to edit your footage manually, the Auto Edit function in the Insta360 app uses AI to combine your clips into an epic video, perfectly synchronized to music.

For those who already own the GO 3, upgrading to the GO 3S is a seamless process. The GO 3S is compatible with the GO 3 Action Pod, and users have the option to purchase the camera as a standalone unit without additional accessories.

The Standard Bundle, meanwhile, includes the camera and Action Pod along with the Magnet Pendant, Easy Clip, Pivot Stand, and Lens Guard. It is priced at $400 for the 64GB model and $430 for the 128GB model. The camera is available in two colors: Arctic White and Midnight Black.

