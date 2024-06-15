This 6K camera drone is 40% off for Father’s Day — $460 in savings

This Father’s Day, Autel Robotics is offering its best discount ever on the EVO Lite+ drone. You can pick either the Standard or the Premium drone bundle for your summer adventures, because both are on sale at 40% off for a limited time.

Weighing only 835g and featuring 6GB built-in storage, the compact and travel-friendly Autel’s EVO Lite+ comes with a big 1-inch CMOS image sensor that can capture 20MP stills and 6K video at 30fps. Autel’s intelligent moonlight algorithm ensures crisp, vibrant details at night with low noise – even when the ISO is cranked up high.

You can further flex your creativity and take control with the adjustable aperture – from f/2.8 to f/11. And with HDR on, the Lite+ snaps several photos at different exposures and automatically stitchs them together, resulting in a photo with more contrast and dynamic range.

There’s also a Defog Mode available which automatically adjusts the camera’s vibrance settings to make your footage look crisp and clear, whether you’re flying over a gloomy hilltop at dawn or hovering at the base of a waterfall.

Another noteworthy feature is SkyPortrait, which can be used to take awesome aerial selfies. Meanwhile, with automatic subject tracking, you can also recruit your drone to follow any person, animal, or vehicle for cinematic footage.

The Autel EVO Lite+ offers forward, backward, and downward obstacle avoidance using ultra wide angle cameras. The sensors give the drone a front field of view of 150 degrees, eliminating more blindspots than traditional systems while reducing the number of cameras needed. The maximum flight time you can get out of the Lite+ is 40 minutes.

Check out more details about the drone here, but know that compared to the Standard package, the Premium bundle comes with two additional flight batteries, a battery charging hub, a set of ND Filters, two additional propeller pairs, and a shoulder bag.

