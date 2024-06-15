 Skip to main content

Mini 3 vs. Mini 2 SE vs. Mini 4K: DJI drones compared

Avatar for Ishveena Singh  | Jun 15 2024 - 12:01 am PT
0 Comments
dji mini 3 vs mini 2 drone 48mp photo mode firmware update discount 2024 deal

If you’re just starting your drone journey or are shopping on a budget, you may be tempted to pick up a Mini 2 SE, or its latest iteration, the $299 Mini 4K. But if you’re in the market for a compact drone with a great camera that would help you showcase your adventures on social media and beyond, you should arm yourself with a Mini 3 (DJI RC) combo, which is currently available at an insane deal price of $429 (savings of $120).

Compared to the DJI Mini 2 SE, the Mini 3 features a comprehensively improved imaging system, battery life, and other aspects. With a lightweight and compact body under 249 g, DJI Mini 3 comes with a 1/1.3-inch image sensor that supports dual native ISO and chip-level HDR technology and supports shooting 4K HDR video.

The drone can be used with either its regular battery with a flight time of 38 minutes or the Intelligent Flight Battery Plus which extends the flight time to up to 51 minutes. Moreover, its new gimbal design allows for True Vertical Shooting and large-angle tilt.

More specifically, there are four major advantages that the DJI Mini 3 offers over the Mini 2 SE/Mini 4K aircraft:

Bigger imaging sensor: Both the Mini 2 SE and Mini 4K come with a 1/2.3-inch CMOS sensor and f/2.8 aperture. On the other hand, the Mini 3 is equipped with a 1/1.3-inch camera sensor. A bigger sensor captures more details and, hence, delivers better shots. Further, Mini 3’s camera has an f/1.7 aperture and larger 2.4μm 4-in-1 pixels for clear details and excellent imagery even in low light conditions.

HDR video: While both the Mini 4K and Mini 3 can capture 4K/30fps video, DJI’s latest travel-friendly drone promises greater contrast in shots with chip-level HDR technology. So, whether it’s highlights or shadows, you get nuanced results with greater depth using the Mini 3. The Mini 2 SE, on the other hand, shoots 2.7K/30fps videos.

Vertical shooting mode: If you plan to use your new drone to share content on TikTok and Instagram, you should know that the Mini 3 comes with a native vertical shooting mode that allows users to get portrait shots without needing to crop footage digitally. This capability is not present in the Mini 2 SE or the Mini 4K. Moreover, Mini 3 boasts a larger gimbal range, which means you get more shooting angles and added creative freedom.

Longer battery life: DJI Mini 3’s design not only allows the drone to carry larger propellers, but it also improves the propulsion efficiency of the aircraft, essentially giving you longer flight time. Compared to older Mini drones’ max flight time of 31 minutes, Mini 3 can fly for up to 38 minutes with a standard Intelligent Flight Battery. You can also upgrade to 51-minute Intelligent Flight Battery Plus with the Mini 3, which is the longest battery life for any DJI camera drone. But note that doing so would tip the drone weight to around 290 grams, thus, requiring registration and/or additional licenses in some countries and regions.

DJI RC compatibility with Mini 3

An additional point of distinction between the Mini 2 SE/Mini 4K and the Mini 3 is that the latter is compatible with the DJI RC remote controller. This lightweight RC features a 5.5-inch full-HD screen with a continuous high brightness of up to 700 nits, and comes with the DJI Fly flight app pre-installed. Grabbing the $429 Mini 3 (DJI RC) combo will mean that you get the best possible outdoor flying experience with smoother control sticks and customizable buttons and dials.

Read: World’s smallest action cam now shoots in 4K

Add DroneDJ to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading DroneDJ — experts who break news about DJI and the wider drone ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow DroneDJ on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos

Comments

Guides

DJI

DJI

Da-Jiang Innovations, better known as DJI, is th…
DJI Mini 2

DJI Mini 2
DJI Mini 3 Pro

Author

Avatar for Ishveena Singh Ishveena Singh

Ishveena Singh is a versatile journalist and writer with a passion for drones and location technologies. She has been named as one of the 50 Rising Stars of the geospatial industry for the year 2021 by Geospatial World magazine.

Ishveena Singh's favorite gear

dji mini 3 pro eu ce c0 class label deal

DJI Mini 3 Pro

The ultimate travel-friendly drone that can shoot vertical 4K videos for TikTok and Instagram!

dji mavic 3 ce class label

DJI Mavic 3

The most powerful folding camera drone from DJI is even better than what you’d expect.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing