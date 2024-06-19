Skydio hires national security experts amid potential DJI drone ban

Image: Skydio

Skydio has announced the establishment of a National Security Advisory Board. The US drone maker will now receive strategic guidance from a cohort of seasoned national security experts while delivering autonomous drone solutions to the Department of Defense and allied militaries. The development comes at a time when Chinese drone maker DJI is facing a potential ban in the US amid data security concerns.

Skydio’s new advisory board includes:

General (US Army Ret.) Austin ‘Scott’ Miller : A legendary combat leader with nearly four decades in the Army, General Miller commanded the Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC) and led US and NATO forces in Afghanistan. He is known for integrating women into the US Army Ranger School.

: A legendary combat leader with nearly four decades in the Army, General Miller commanded the Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC) and led US and NATO forces in Afghanistan. He is known for integrating women into the US Army Ranger School. Dr. Nadia Schadlow : Former Deputy National Security Advisor and chief architect of the 2017 National Security Strategy, Dr. Schadlow is a senior fellow at the Hudson Institute, shaping discussions on national security, strategy, and technology.

: Former Deputy National Security Advisor and chief architect of the 2017 National Security Strategy, Dr. Schadlow is a senior fellow at the Hudson Institute, shaping discussions on national security, strategy, and technology. Peter W. Singer : A military futurist and senior fellow at New America, Singer is renowned for his writings on future warfare, including robotics and autonomous systems. His consultancy work with military commands highlights his insights into technological defense transformations.

: A military futurist and senior fellow at New America, Singer is renowned for his writings on future warfare, including robotics and autonomous systems. His consultancy work with military commands highlights his insights into technological defense transformations. Lieutenant General (US Air Force Ret.) Kirk Pierce : Former Commander of NORAD’s Continental US Region and First Air Force, Lt. Gen. Pierce has expertise in air component command, missile defense, and space support operations, as well as defense support during natural disasters.

: Former Commander of NORAD’s Continental US Region and First Air Force, Lt. Gen. Pierce has expertise in air component command, missile defense, and space support operations, as well as defense support during natural disasters. Major General (Royal Australian Army Ret.) Mick Ryan, AM: An expert on future warfare with significant command experience in the Australian Army, Ryan influences military strategy and integrates advanced technologies in defense. His scholarly work continues to contribute to global security.

The board will collaborate with Skydio’s executive team and help guide the company’s strategy and tactics in the defense space. The members of the board will convene quarterly and provide guidance on an ad hoc basis to address emerging issues.

Skydio’s CEO, Adam Bry, expressed his enthusiasm about the board’s formation, stressing, “Their expertise and perspective will play an important role as Skydio expands its business in the global defense sector, bringing autonomous drones to US and allied soldiers on the battlefield and bases around the world. The best way to predict the future is to invent it, and with this stellar advisory board we’re well-equipped to invent and build the future of flying robots here in America.”

The announcement of Skydio’s National Security Advisory Board comes at a critical juncture in the US drone industry with the government considering a potential ban on drone giant DJI due to national security concerns. Skydio’s technological advancements and strategic initiatives in the field of data security highlight the importance of fostering domestic drone technology.

