 Skip to main content

Skydio hires national security experts amid potential DJI drone ban

Avatar for Ishveena Singh  | Jun 19 2024 - 2:25 am PT
1 Comment
Skydio national security dji ban
Image: Skydio

Skydio has announced the establishment of a National Security Advisory Board. The US drone maker will now receive strategic guidance from a cohort of seasoned national security experts while delivering autonomous drone solutions to the Department of Defense and allied militaries. The development comes at a time when Chinese drone maker DJI is facing a potential ban in the US amid data security concerns.

Skydio’s new advisory board includes:

  • General (US Army Ret.) Austin ‘Scott’ Miller: A legendary combat leader with nearly four decades in the Army, General Miller commanded the Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC) and led US and NATO forces in Afghanistan. He is known for integrating women into the US Army Ranger School.
  • Dr. Nadia Schadlow: Former Deputy National Security Advisor and chief architect of the 2017 National Security Strategy, Dr. Schadlow is a senior fellow at the Hudson Institute, shaping discussions on national security, strategy, and technology.
  • Peter W. Singer: A military futurist and senior fellow at New America, Singer is renowned for his writings on future warfare, including robotics and autonomous systems. His consultancy work with military commands highlights his insights into technological defense transformations.
  • Lieutenant General (US Air Force Ret.) Kirk Pierce: Former Commander of NORAD’s Continental US Region and First Air Force, Lt. Gen. Pierce has expertise in air component command, missile defense, and space support operations, as well as defense support during natural disasters.
  • Major General (Royal Australian Army Ret.) Mick Ryan, AM: An expert on future warfare with significant command experience in the Australian Army, Ryan influences military strategy and integrates advanced technologies in defense. His scholarly work continues to contribute to global security.

The board will collaborate with Skydio’s executive team and help guide the company’s strategy and tactics in the defense space. The members of the board will convene quarterly and provide guidance on an ad hoc basis to address emerging issues.

Skydio’s CEO, Adam Bry, expressed his enthusiasm about the board’s formation, stressing, “Their expertise and perspective will play an important role as Skydio expands its business in the global defense sector, bringing autonomous drones to US and allied soldiers on the battlefield and bases around the world. The best way to predict the future is to invent it, and with this stellar advisory board we’re well-equipped to invent and build the future of flying robots here in America.”

The announcement of Skydio’s National Security Advisory Board comes at a critical juncture in the US drone industry with the government considering a potential ban on drone giant DJI due to national security concerns. Skydio’s technological advancements and strategic initiatives in the field of data security highlight the importance of fostering domestic drone technology.

Read more: DJI ban reveals supply chain issues in US drone market

Add DroneDJ to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading DroneDJ — experts who break news about DJI and the wider drone ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow DroneDJ on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos

Comments

Guides

Skydio

Skydio
Data Security

Data Security

Author

Avatar for Ishveena Singh Ishveena Singh

Ishveena Singh is a versatile journalist and writer with a passion for drones and location technologies. She has been named as one of the 50 Rising Stars of the geospatial industry for the year 2021 by Geospatial World magazine.

Ishveena Singh's favorite gear

dji mini 3 pro eu ce c0 class label deal

DJI Mini 3 Pro

The ultimate travel-friendly drone that can shoot vertical 4K videos for TikTok and Instagram!

dji mavic 3 ce class label

DJI Mavic 3

The most powerful folding camera drone from DJI is even better than what you’d expect.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing