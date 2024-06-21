Axon launches Drone as First Responder solution with Skydio

Image: Skydio

Axon, the company that invented Taser stun guns, is joining forces with drone maker Skydio to deliver a scalable Drone as a First Responder (DFR) solution.

The crux of the Axon-Skydio partnership lies in its potential to enhance response times and situational awareness for public safety agencies. The integration of Skydio’s advanced autonomous drone technology with Axon’s suite of public safety solutions, such as Axon Respond and Axon Evidence, promises to equip first responders with remarkable capabilities.

In critical situations where every second counts, the DFR program can deploy drones to the scene faster than ground units, providing real-time aerial footage to responding officers and command centers. This immediate bird’s-eye view enables better-informed decision-making, potentially saving lives and mitigating risks to both the public and law enforcement personnel.

What sets this partnership apart is its focus on scalability and seamless integration. Skydio drones, known for their AI-driven autonomous flight capabilities, can be rapidly deployed and managed through Axon’s digital evidence management systems. Agencies will also be able to utilize fleet and program management through Axon Air Powered by DroneSense and gain airspace awareness and deconfliction from Dedrone’s innovative technology that enables DFR beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) without the need for visual observers.

Rick Smith, Axon’s CEO, emphasized the transformative potential of this collaboration, stating, “Drones are the future of public safety. If we can provide first responders more time, more information and, effectively, more resources, we can drastically improve the way they protect our communities.”

Read more: How to stream your DJI drone video to Facebook using Litchi

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.