 Skip to main content

Axon launches Drone as First Responder solution with Skydio

Avatar for Ishveena Singh  | Jun 21 2024 - 11:18 am PT
0 Comments
Skydio national security dji ban axon dfr drone
Image: Skydio

Axon, the company that invented Taser stun guns, is joining forces with drone maker Skydio to deliver a scalable Drone as a First Responder (DFR) solution.

The crux of the Axon-Skydio partnership lies in its potential to enhance response times and situational awareness for public safety agencies. The integration of Skydio’s advanced autonomous drone technology with Axon’s suite of public safety solutions, such as Axon Respond and Axon Evidence, promises to equip first responders with remarkable capabilities.

In critical situations where every second counts, the DFR program can deploy drones to the scene faster than ground units, providing real-time aerial footage to responding officers and command centers. This immediate bird’s-eye view enables better-informed decision-making, potentially saving lives and mitigating risks to both the public and law enforcement personnel.

What sets this partnership apart is its focus on scalability and seamless integration. Skydio drones, known for their AI-driven autonomous flight capabilities, can be rapidly deployed and managed through Axon’s digital evidence management systems. Agencies will also be able to utilize fleet and program management through Axon Air Powered by DroneSense and gain airspace awareness and deconfliction from Dedrone’s innovative technology that enables DFR beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) without the need for visual observers. 

Rick Smith, Axon’s CEO, emphasized the transformative potential of this collaboration, stating, “Drones are the future of public safety. If we can provide first responders more time, more information and, effectively, more resources, we can drastically improve the way they protect our communities.”

Read more: How to stream your DJI drone video to Facebook using Litchi

Add DroneDJ to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading DroneDJ — experts who break news about DJI and the wider drone ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow DroneDJ on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos

Comments

Guides

Skydio

Skydio
First responders

First responders
public safety DFR Axon

Author

Avatar for Ishveena Singh Ishveena Singh

Ishveena Singh is a versatile journalist and writer with a passion for drones and location technologies. She has been named as one of the 50 Rising Stars of the geospatial industry for the year 2021 by Geospatial World magazine.

Ishveena Singh's favorite gear

dji mini 3 pro eu ce c0 class label deal

DJI Mini 3 Pro

The ultimate travel-friendly drone that can shoot vertical 4K videos for TikTok and Instagram!

dji mavic 3 ce class label

DJI Mavic 3

The most powerful folding camera drone from DJI is even better than what you’d expect.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing