Arastelle launches tether solution for Parrot ANAFI USA drone

Avatar for Ishveena Singh  | Jun 21 2024 - 10:07 am PT
parrot drone tether

French drone solutions company Arastelle has launched a tether solution for the Parrot ANAFI USA.

Parrot ANAFI USA is a Blue sUAS program approved, NDAA and TAA compliant drone. Designed for first responders and enterprise professionals, the drone offers 32x zoom, thermal imaging, a ruggedized airframe, and advanced data security.  

By swapping the drone battery with an Arastelle air module, the Parrot ANAFI USA becomes a tethered drone with no flight time restriction. The solution offers 4 hours of tethered flight using their internal batteries extendable with hot-swap or an unlimited flight time if connected to an external power source.

With Arastelle’s ultra-portable and energy-sufficient tether solution, you can instantly transform your ANAFI USA into a persistent eye in the sky bringing advanced capabilities for defense, public safety, border protection, crowd management, and industrial site security. More info here.

The Parrot group, a European leader for professional microdrones, recorded some $69.5 million of consolidated revenues in 2023, down 10%. The group, in a buoyant geopolitical context for its activities, also rolled out some significant changes in 2023, including:

  • Focusing the microdrone technological roadmap on defense and security
  • Improving operations for the photogrammetry business
  • Stopping production in China and switching to South Korea, complementing the industrial organization already in place in the US.

Author

Avatar for Ishveena Singh Ishveena Singh

Ishveena Singh is a versatile journalist and writer with a passion for drones and location technologies. She has been named as one of the 50 Rising Stars of the geospatial industry for the year 2021 by Geospatial World magazine.

