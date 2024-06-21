Arastelle launches tether solution for Parrot ANAFI USA drone

French drone solutions company Arastelle has launched a tether solution for the Parrot ANAFI USA.

Parrot ANAFI USA is a Blue sUAS program approved, NDAA and TAA compliant drone. Designed for first responders and enterprise professionals, the drone offers 32x zoom, thermal imaging, a ruggedized airframe, and advanced data security.

By swapping the drone battery with an Arastelle air module, the Parrot ANAFI USA becomes a tethered drone with no flight time restriction. The solution offers 4 hours of tethered flight using their internal batteries extendable with hot-swap or an unlimited flight time if connected to an external power source.

With Arastelle’s ultra-portable and energy-sufficient tether solution, you can instantly transform your ANAFI USA into a persistent eye in the sky bringing advanced capabilities for defense, public safety, border protection, crowd management, and industrial site security. More info here.

The Parrot group, a European leader for professional microdrones, recorded some $69.5 million of consolidated revenues in 2023, down 10%. The group, in a buoyant geopolitical context for its activities, also rolled out some significant changes in 2023, including:

Focusing the microdrone technological roadmap on defense and security

Improving operations for the photogrammetry business

Stopping production in China and switching to South Korea, complementing the industrial organization already in place in the US.

