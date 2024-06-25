Plot twist: China is urging its drone pilots to not leak state secrets

China’s top anti-espionage agency has issued a stern warning to drone users to ensure that their activities do not result in the leakage of state secrets. This warning from the Ministry of State Security (MSS), a part of a broader initiative by the Chinese government to bolster its counter-espionage efforts, comes at a time when the US is deciding its stance on China-manufactured DJI drones.

According to a report in the South China Morning Post, the MSS warning comes in response to multiple recent incidents of drone users inadvertently leaking sensitive information. For instance, a man was jailed for a year for illegally photographing a new warship and bragging about it on military forums. Another drone user, employed with an aerial surveying agency, was found to be using his work drone without permission to collect photos and data from a confidential area, “causing key technical security risks”.

In yet another incident, a drone surveying professional was caught using a self-assembled drone to take photographs in an unauthorized area. That flight was detected by military radar, but not before the military wasted some $16,500 identifying the drone.

So, it’s not surprising that the MSS is coming down hard on drone users. In addition to requiring pilots to get competency certification and obtain official approval to fly in restricted areas, the government is asking that all surveying and mapping activities be undertaken only after obtaining certification. Moreover, foreign-owned or operated drones are no longer allowed to carry out surveying and mapping, radio wave testing, and similar activities within China.

It’s worth mentioning that the country’s increased concern over data security and the protection of state secrets aligns with the broader global trend of heightened vigilance over technological espionage. In the US, Chinese drone maker DJI is facing a potential ban for its data practices and potential risks to national security.

Several US government agencies, including the Department of Defense and the Department of the Interior, have restricted the use of DJI drones, citing concerns that the data collected by these drones could be accessed by the Chinese government. In response, DJI has launched efforts to reassure users and regulators about the security of their products. The company has implemented several measures, such as local data modes that prevent data transmission over the internet.

