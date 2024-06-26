 Skip to main content

New York man shoots down neighbor’s drone, gets arrested

Avatar for Ishveena Singh  | Jun 26 2024 - 5:18 am PT
A 60-year-old has been arrested by New York State Police for menacing in the second degree and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. The arrest followed an incident on June 18, when Ogdensburg resident Joseph H. Dishaw allegedly shot down a neighbor’s drone using a shotgun.

According to the official press release, troopers responded to Haggert Road in the town of Oswegatchie for a report of a drone being shot down at approximately 6:06 p.m.  An investigation determined Dishaw became angry when his neighbor started flying a drone over his property. Dishaw used a shotgun to shoot down the drone in the direction of the victim in a threatening manner.

Following an investigation, Dishaw was arrested and transported by the troopers for processing. He was later arraigned in town court, where he was released on his own recognizance.

While the regulations for flying a drone over private property vary from state to state, federal law makes it illegal to shoot down a drone even if it is trespassing. This is because shooting down a drone carries a serious risk of harm.

If you witness a drone not following the rules set by the Federal Aviation Administration, you may reach out to your local FAA flight standards district office. The FAA’s investigators may be able to investigate your report and follow up with the drone operator. Unauthorized drone operators may be subject to penalties and criminal charges.

Avatar for Ishveena Singh Ishveena Singh

Ishveena Singh is a versatile journalist and writer with a passion for drones and location technologies. She has been named as one of the 50 Rising Stars of the geospatial industry for the year 2021 by Geospatial World magazine.

