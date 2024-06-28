DJI releases new firmware updates for Mini 4 Pro, Air 3, RC 2

DJI has released new firmware updates for some of its most advanced flying cameras, Mini 4 Pro and Air 3. Additionally, the tech giant has also rolled out a new firmware package for its next-gen drone remote controller RC 2.

Omnidirectional obstacle sensing Mini 4 Pro aircraft firmware can now be updated to v01.00.0600 while the dual primary camera drone Air 3 can be brought up to v01.00.1400. At the same time, the firmware of DJI RC 2, with its stunning 5.5-inch FHD display, can be updated to v02.02.0100. The compatible DJI Fly app version for this firmware is the newly-released v1.13.8.

According to the release notes shared by DJI, the new firmware packages fix some known issues. More importantly, the update adds support for “enhanced transmission” in some countries and regions.

This enhanced transmission feature likely refers to the use of an external 4G dongle to expand the connectivity of the drone. We know that DJI offers its users in China an external 4G module for smoother flights in urban areas where high-rise buildings can easily interrupt radio signals. With the dongle, drone pilots can fly around tall buildings without worrying about losing the connection to the aircraft. Users pay an annual subscription fee for this service in China, but it remains unknown whether DJI plans to introduce the service in the US at all.

Read more: The secret to DJI’s drone market dominance: Revealed

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.