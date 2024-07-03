SkyeBrowse 3D models now load faster than ever

One-click drone reality capture platform SkyeBrowse has released its fastest 3D model loader ever and also improved interior mapping outputs for Lite/Premium subscription tiers.

SkyeBrowse users can now load their DJI or Autel drone 3D models significantly quicker on older devices (PC or mobile devices) and in slower internet areas.

The inspiration for this update comes from the company’s training sessions with police departments. During these sessions, SkyeBrowse cofounder and CEO Bobby Ouyang observed laptops overheating due to the heavy processing load of millions of points and 8K textures. Recognizing the strain the processing algorithms placed on devices, Ouyang tasked his team to optimize the 3D rendering engine to reduce file sizes and expedite point loading across all platforms.

The result is that users can now expect a 40% increase in loading speeds, smaller file sizes, and smoother animations within the SkyeBrowse viewer. Additionally, the company has made notable enhancements to 3D modeling quality.

The advancements in interior mapping technology are equally noteworthy. With the latest videogrammetry upgrade, SkyeBrowse now excels in processing complex interior spaces and handling even shaky or blurry videos to outperform traditional photogrammetry methods. That said, the company still recommends adhering to optimal video capture guidelines.

“Picture this: while others might need a DJI Avata to capture 800 images for an interior 3D model, our advanced algorithms can achieve superior results with a 5-minute video,” Ouyang says. “This leap forward in efficiency and capability sets a new industry standard for interior mapping.”

Key improvements in interior mapping include:

Enhanced processing reliability for interior maps for all users

Superior 8K textures for Premium subscribers

Improved 4K textures for Lite subscribers

Upgraded 2K textures for Freemium subscribers

