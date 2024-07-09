A2Z Drone Delivery upgrades RDSX Pelican for US manufacturing

The upgraded RDSX Pelican from A2Z Drone Delivery

Commercial aerial logistics solutions provider A2Z Drone Delivery has unveiled an upgrade to its flagship RDSX Pelican delivery drone. Enhancements include a more adaptable flight controller, making it easier for customers to integrate their customized systems and software with the hybrid VTOL (vertical take-off and landing) drone. It is also an important step towards A2Z’s goal of manufacturing the Pelican in the United States.

The RDSX Pelican is a versatile drone that combines the stability of a multirotor with the extended range of a fixed-wing airframe. Its robust design, lacking control surfaces, minimizes maintenance and maximizes flight readiness.

The Pelican’s customizable payload bay can be integrated with the A2Z RDS2 commercial delivery winch for various logistics operations, or it can accommodate unique payload requirements.

Designed to operate under the FAA’s 55-pound max takeoff weight for Part 107 compliance, the Pelican can carry up to 5 kilograms over a 40-kilometer roundtrip, making it suitable for numerous logistics missions, aerial mapping, drone inspections, search and rescue operations, and more.

Open-source flight controller for RDSX Pelican drone

The Pelican now features the CUAV X7+ or Cube flight controller, allowing users to integrate their preferred systems, including their ground control software, radio beacons, and other companion software. This upgrade provides expanded flexibility for customers to tailor the drone to their specific needs.

“When we initially released the RDSX Pelican, we designed it to work with a proprietary flight controller, but we’ve found that customers sought expanded flexibility,” says Aaron Zhang, founder and CEO of A2Z Drone Delivery.

“Moving to the same open-source flight controller that everyone else uses allows customers to utilize A2Z’s own QGC ground control station by default, or integrate their own ground control systems. It also means they can tailor the drone to maximize the open-source PX4 framework with Mission Planner and other commonly used software in our industry.”

The move to an open-source flight controller is a critical step in A2Z’s plan to manufacture the Pelican in the United States. This change will enable A2Z to source components that meet NDAA compliance and pursue Blue UAS certification from the Department of Defense’s Defense Innovation Unit.

“Our strategy has always been to create drone delivery solutions that meet future customer needs, requiring rapid iteration,” Zhang explains. “Our test facility in Anji County, China, has allowed us to push the boundaries of autonomous drone capabilities. Now, we are preparing to meet demand outside private enterprise operators with US-manufactured versions of the Pelican and other offerings.”

Read more: US drone maker Watts Innovations shuts down

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.