Drone mailbox developer smashes crowdfunding target for a third time

Avatar for Ishveena Singh  | Jul 12 2024 - 12:10 am PT
Arrive AI, which makes smart mailbox platforms for drone and traditional delivery, has raised over $1.5 million in its latest crowdfunding effort. This is the third consecutive time the Indianapolis-based company’s crowdfunding campaign has brought in more than $1 million.

Launched in 2014 as drone delivery mailbox developer Dronedek, Arrive AI has now raised more than $11 million via individual contributions and three crowdfunding rounds. The company has more than 5,000 individual contributors backing its business model.

“We could not be more proud of the validation from our investors voting with their dollars for us! Our investor community is made up of everyday people who see the value in our business model and share our excitement as we approach our public trading debut,” says Arrive AI CEO Dan O’Toole. “It’s also, apparently, virtually unheard of to have this level of success with crowdfunding, so that’s another point of pride.”

Arrive AI’s platform addresses the persistent issue of package security while paving the way for numerous other services through its autonomous last-mile solutions. According to experts, package thefts totaled 119 million in 2023, equivalent to one out of every 180 package deliveries.

Arrive AI’s smart mailbox offers a secure receptacle for mail and packages. Access to this receptacle is restricted to the subscriber and the delivery agent, whether human or drone, ensuring enhanced security. The device is securely installed and protected by alarms and video surveillance. Autonomous deliveries are authenticated using QR code identification, significantly reducing the chances of inaccurate deliveries. Additionally, subscribers can return packages as effortlessly as they receive them.

Large enterprises, such as hospital campuses, retirement communities, and business centers, can also leverage this platform to expedite deliveries between clinics and laboratories, facilitating faster analysis and prognosis.

