DJI makes drone hobby affordable for all: Mini 4K drops to $239

Now here’s some awesome news that’ll make your summer even cooler: DJI has slashed 20% off the price of their most affordable entry-level drone, the Mini 4K, for Prime Day! Meaning, you can now snag this little marvel for just $239 right now. So, if you’ve been on the fence about diving into the drone hobby, there’s never been a better time to take the plunge!

Featuring high in our list of best mini camera drones to buy in 2024, the DJI Mini 4K is your ticket to stunning aerial photography without breaking the bank. This drone is renowned for packing a serious punch in a tiny package. With its 4K camera, you’ll capture breathtakingly clear and vibrant shots that’ll make your Instagram feed pop. Whether you’re capturing epic landscapes, fun family gatherings, or just exploring your neighborhood from above, the Mini 4K has you covered with one-tap takeoff and landing, GPS-guided Return to Home (RTH), and a long battery life of up to 31 minutes.

One of the best things about the Mini 4K is how user-friendly it is. Weighing in at just under 250 grams, this drone is super lightweight and portable. You can easily throw it in your backpack and take it anywhere. Plus, it’s loaded with intuitive controls and automated flight modes, like QuickShots, that let you capture cinematic footage in 4K without any hassle. Even if you’re a total newbie, the DJI Fly app makes flying and editing a breeze.

Another advantage of Mini 4K’s 249 g form factor is that FAA registration and Remote ID are not mandatory if you fly only for recreational purposes. That said, you will have to take the FAA’s Recreational UAS Safety Test (TRUST) and carry proof of test passage when flying.

Summer is the perfect time to explore the great outdoors, and the DJI Mini 4K is your ideal adventure buddy. Imagine capturing sweeping aerial views of your beach trips, mountain hikes, and city escapades. With this drone, you’ll be creating memories and epic footage that’ll last a lifetime.

But here’s the catch: this fantastic deal won’t last forever. At just $239, the DJI Mini 4K is flying off the shelves. If you’ve been dreaming about owning a drone, now’s the time to act. Head over to Amazon and grab one before they’re all gone.

Meanwhile, if your budget is flexible, we highly recommend the Mini 3 (DJI RC) combo, which has fallen to $430 after a $25 on-page coupon. More on this deal here.

