The incredible DJI Mini 3 (DJI RC) has never been this cheap

Alongside its unbeatable Prime Day deal on the DJI Mini 4K drone, Amazon is running a great promo on the Mini 3 (DJI RC) combo.

The sub-250-gram drone, which features the same 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor and f/1.7 aperture as the much more expensive (~$849) and now discontinued Mini 3 Pro, is available for only $430 after applying the on-page coupon of $25.

If you’ve done some research about getting into the drone hobby with an affordable entry-level gadget, you’d know that, at $239, the Mini 4K is the cheapest 4K video drone from DJI today. What you may not know is that the Mini 4K gets much of its tech stack from the Mini 2, which first came out in 2020. The most pocket-friendly beginner drone you can buy in 2024 with advanced tech is the DJI Mini 3 with a flight time of up to 38 minutes.

This travel-friendly drone takes stunning 48MP photos and dazzling 4K/30fps HDR videos with true-to-life colors, both during the day and at night. And in the True Vertical Shooting mode, the Mini 3’s camera rotates 90 degrees to capture content that is perfect for TikTok and Instagram.

The best part? The $430 combo gets you the DJI RC remote controller with a built-in 5.5-inch HD display for crisp viewing even in direct sunlight. If you were to buy DJI RC as a standalone product from the tech giant, you would be paying more than $200 just for the remote controller because it ensures the best possible outdoor flying experience with smooth control sticks and customizable buttons and dials.

Moreover, if you consider upgrading your aircraft in the future, DJI RC is also compatible with flagship multi-camera drone platforms such as Mavic 3 Classic and Mavic 3 Pro.

Basically, if your summer bucket list contains aerial adventures and you don’t want to drop a wad of cash on a multi-camera drone right now, the DJI Mini 3 (DJI RC) combo offers excellent value for money. Stocks on Amazon are already low, so hurry!

