Explosive volcanic activity in Iceland? Drones are on the watch

In a world where natural disasters appear to be becoming more and more common, technology has become a crucial ally of first responders. Iceland’s recent volcanic eruptions on the Reykjanes Peninsula have showcased the pivotal role of drones in disaster response and management. From monitoring volcanic activity to assisting in search and rescue operations, drones have proven indispensable. Let’s dive into how these high-tech tools are making a significant impact.

Measuring roughly about the size of Kentucky and home to nearly 400,000 people, Iceland boasts over 30 active volcanoes. The island’s unique position on the boundary between tectonic plates creates cracks that allow magma to surface, resulting in frequent volcanic activity. This geological setting has turned many volcanoes into tourist attractions.

However, recent eruptions on the Reykjanes Peninsula have raised concerns. Scientists warn that this volcanic activity could continue for years or even decades, potentially leading to prolonged disruptions and the long-term evacuation of Grindavik, a town crucial for its proximity to the popular Blue Lagoon geothermal pool.

Icelandic police have utilized drones for various tasks, including field investigations, special operations, and security since 2016. But it wasn’t until the new era of volcanic eruptions starting in 2021 that the true potential of drones was fully realized.

These eruptions, particularly the series that began late last year, have been notable for their impact on populated areas, prompting innovative solutions to ensure public safety.

Following a powerful earthquake in November 2023, the Icelandic police decided to utilize the DJI Dock drone-in-a-box solution to assess and monitor the situation from a safe distance.

Installed in Grindavik, the Dock can be remotely piloted or programmed for automated drone missions, providing continuous, real-time data and footage of the eruptions. The Dock houses the DJI Matrice 30 drone equipped with multiple high-performance sensors, including a zoom camera and a thermal camera.

The installation of the DJI Dock occurred in December 2023 under challenging conditions. The town’s 3,600 residents had been evacuated, and installers had to wear gas masks and carry oxygen sensors. Despite these difficulties, the drone system quickly became an essential tool for law enforcement, scientists, and civil protection management, showing them the volume, speed, and direction of the lava.

Since its deployment, the DJI Dock has enabled authorities to monitor five volcanic eruptions, the most recent in June 2024. The live footage and data collected have been invaluable in assessing the situation and making informed decisions, ensuring the safety of both the public and first responders.

See the video below to witness firsthand the bravery, innovation, and dedication of Iceland’s first responders as they harness the power of drones to navigate one of Earth’s most volatile environments:

