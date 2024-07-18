 Skip to main content

Beyond balloons: Gender reveal drone show parties take the cake

Avatar for Ishveena Singh  | Jul 18 2024 - 7:51 am PT
0 Comments
drone show gender reveal

Drone shows for gender reveal parties are taking the world by storm, offering a dazzling alternative to traditional methods like cutting a cake or popping balloons. The trend is gaining traction, and for good reason — these aerial displays are not only visually stunning but also a memorable way to share the joy of expecting parents with friends and family.

Recently, the Middle East witnessed its first-ever gender reveal drone show hosted by Dubai-based influencer couple Nora and Khalid Alherani. The event featured a drone show countdown that finally revealed the baby’s gender in a spectacular fashion.

Last year, Rissa and Quan organized a mesmerizing display of drones that lit up the night sky with different images and their names, concluding with the grand reveal. This method not only added an element of surprise but also created a lasting memory for everyone involved.

Celebrities from the world of sports are also jumping on the trend. Serena Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, hosted an adventure-themed gender reveal party that culminated in an epic drone show. The couple, known for their love of grand gestures, initially teased their guests with a yellow cake as a playful decoy before unveiling the actual gender with drones spelling out “Girl!” in the sky​​. This event was a testament to how drone shows can elevate the excitement and make the reveal truly unforgettable.

The appeal of drone shows lies in their ability to combine technology and creativity, offering a personalized and unique experience. As more people look for innovative ways to celebrate life’s milestones, drone shows are becoming a popular choice, providing an enchanting spectacle that leaves a lasting impression.

Read more: Explosive volcanic activity in Iceland? Drones are on the watch

Add DroneDJ to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading DroneDJ — experts who break news about DJI and the wider drone ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow DroneDJ on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos

Comments

Guides

Drone light show

Drone light show

A great alternative to fireworks, drone light sh…

Author

Avatar for Ishveena Singh Ishveena Singh

Ishveena Singh is a versatile journalist and writer with a passion for drones and location technologies. She has been named as one of the 50 Rising Stars of the geospatial industry for the year 2021 by Geospatial World magazine.

Ishveena Singh's favorite gear

dji mini 3 pro eu ce c0 class label deal

DJI Mini 3 Pro

The ultimate travel-friendly drone that can shoot vertical 4K videos for TikTok and Instagram!

dji mavic 3 ce class label

DJI Mavic 3

The most powerful folding camera drone from DJI is even better than what you’d expect.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications