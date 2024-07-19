 Skip to main content

On-demand drone pilots transforming data center monitoring in Europe

Avatar for Ishveena Singh  | Jul 19 2024 - 12:25 am PT
Bluvec canada company shutdown drone detection national security top drone manufacturer 2023 ranking dji dronedeploy globhe
Representational image/Unsplash

Amid an AI-driven digital transformation, the construction of data centers is reaching unprecedented heights. To keep up with the surging demand for computing power, drones are now playing a crucial role in monitoring these developments, thanks to a partnership between DroneDeploy and GLOBHE.

DroneDeploy, which specializes in aerial and ground reality capture, has teamed up with GLOBHE, the largest drone data marketplace in the world, to offer on-demand drone pilots for clients. Initially focusing on Northern Europe, this collaboration aims to streamline data center construction monitoring and eventually extend its services worldwide. GLOBHE is connected to over 11,000 pilots across 147 countries.

Helena Samsioe, founder and CEO of GLOBHE, says, “We are making remote inspections at scale possible by having organizations tap into drones around the world through one interface. The partnership with DroneDeploy makes a lot of sense since it’s the leading software used by the majority of our drone operators. We look forward to exploring further benefits to clients, operators, and our planet together.”

Brooks Allwardt from DroneDeploy adds, “At DroneDeploy, we believe a rising tide lifts all boats. We’re excited to work with GLOBHE and other data capture partners to support our customers in getting valuable data and to support the changing infrastructure landscape around the world.”

This innovative collaboration ensures that on-demand drone pilots are readily available, making remote inspections more efficient and helping meet the escalating demands of the digital age.

Ishveena Singh

Ishveena Singh is a versatile journalist and writer with a passion for drones and location technologies. She has been named as one of the 50 Rising Stars of the geospatial industry for the year 2021 by Geospatial World magazine.

