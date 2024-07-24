 Skip to main content

Flyability to stop selling Elios 1 and Elios 2 indoor drones

Avatar for Ishveena Singh  | Jul 24 2024 - 12:12 am PT
0 Comments
flyability elios 1 and 2 drone

Flyability, the Switzerland-based maker of the popular Elios range of drones for indoor and confined-space inspections, says it is retiring Elios 1 and Elios 2 aircraft.

The Elios 1 has been in action for almost a decade now, while its successor Elios 2 was first unveiled five years ago. Now, both these drones are entering their “End of Life” phase.

Flyability says it will cease the sale of the Elios 2 after October 2024. If you own one of these drones, you should have received an email with the key information, including an update on how you can trade in an old Elios 1 or Elios 2 for a discount on the newer Elios 3.

Flyability Elios drone
Flyability Elios 3 drone

As the 3rd generation of Flyability drones, Elios 3 takes indoor inspection capabilities to the next level. It integrates FlyAware, a proprietary simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM) engine that works in combination with computer vision, a new LiDAR payload, and an NVidia graphic engine. FlyAware acts as a centimeter-accurate indoor GPS for the drone, building real-time 3D maps and enabling the aircraft to sense its surroundings accurately.

And with Inspector 5 — the Elios 3 companion software — inspectors can also visualize Points of Interest (POI) found during an inspection and locate them in a high-resolution 3D map. This feature lets stakeholders navigate from POI to POI in a digital representation of their assets, providing a clear visualization of the defects found within them to support planning, monitoring, and maintenance efforts.

It’s also worth highlighting that in addition to carrying a LiDAR sensor, Elios 3 can accommodate a secondary customizable payload. Earlier this year, Flyability released a new ultrasonic thickness (UT) probe for the drone, enabling the Elios 3 to measure the spot thickness of steel in ship hulls, inside tanks, and between pipe ranks.

Read more: NYC approves drone flights over people with new FAA waiver

Add DroneDJ to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading DroneDJ — experts who break news about DJI and the wider drone ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow DroneDJ on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos

Comments

Guides

indoor drones

indoor drones
Flyability Elios

Flyability Elios

Author

Avatar for Ishveena Singh Ishveena Singh

Ishveena Singh is a versatile journalist and writer with a passion for drones and location technologies. She has been named as one of the 50 Rising Stars of the geospatial industry for the year 2021 by Geospatial World magazine.

Ishveena Singh's favorite gear

dji mini 3 pro eu ce c0 class label deal

DJI Mini 3 Pro

The ultimate travel-friendly drone that can shoot vertical 4K videos for TikTok and Instagram!

dji mavic 3 ce class label

DJI Mavic 3

The most powerful folding camera drone from DJI is even better than what you’d expect.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications