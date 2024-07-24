Flyability to stop selling Elios 1 and Elios 2 indoor drones

Flyability, the Switzerland-based maker of the popular Elios range of drones for indoor and confined-space inspections, says it is retiring Elios 1 and Elios 2 aircraft.

The Elios 1 has been in action for almost a decade now, while its successor Elios 2 was first unveiled five years ago. Now, both these drones are entering their “End of Life” phase.

Flyability says it will cease the sale of the Elios 2 after October 2024. If you own one of these drones, you should have received an email with the key information, including an update on how you can trade in an old Elios 1 or Elios 2 for a discount on the newer Elios 3.

Flyability Elios 3 drone

As the 3rd generation of Flyability drones, Elios 3 takes indoor inspection capabilities to the next level. It integrates FlyAware, a proprietary simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM) engine that works in combination with computer vision, a new LiDAR payload, and an NVidia graphic engine. FlyAware acts as a centimeter-accurate indoor GPS for the drone, building real-time 3D maps and enabling the aircraft to sense its surroundings accurately.

And with Inspector 5 — the Elios 3 companion software — inspectors can also visualize Points of Interest (POI) found during an inspection and locate them in a high-resolution 3D map. This feature lets stakeholders navigate from POI to POI in a digital representation of their assets, providing a clear visualization of the defects found within them to support planning, monitoring, and maintenance efforts.

It’s also worth highlighting that in addition to carrying a LiDAR sensor, Elios 3 can accommodate a secondary customizable payload. Earlier this year, Flyability released a new ultrasonic thickness (UT) probe for the drone, enabling the Elios 3 to measure the spot thickness of steel in ship hulls, inside tanks, and between pipe ranks.

